CLEMSON BASEBALL: Power arms in rivalry series

CLEMSON -- One of college baseball's most prominent rivalries is set to be renewed when Clemson (7-1) and South Carolina (6-2) play a three-game set this weekend.
The Gamecocks took two out of three from the Tigers last season, their first series win since 2014. Clemson leads the all-time series 179-140-2.
Since 2010, the teams have played a single game on each school's home field and one game at a neutral site. In nine of the last 10 seasons, the neutral site game was played at Fluor Field in Greeneville. This season, for the first time, it will be played in Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate.
After winning seven straight, the Tigers are coming off their first loss of the season, dropping a midweek affair to East Tennessee State 5-3. The Gamecocks won 6-5 in their midweek game against North Florida, after dropping two out of three at home to Northwestern last weekend.
The Gamecocks and Tigers both feature a staff filled with power arms, something Clemson head coach Monte Lee noted when previewing the series.
"Well, they've got some power arms, I know that, " Lee said.
Both teams came into this season with questions about exactly how high their ceilings were in 2020. Two weeks into the season and those questions persist. A series win for either team could be the catalyst toward a successful season, while a series loss for either could lead to even more questions.
You have free articles remaining.
The matchups
Friday: (7 p.m. Founders Park SECN+) LHP Sam Weatherly (1-0, 0.90 ERA) vs RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-0, 0.64 ERA) This one has all the makings of one of those classic pitchers’ duels. Weatherly struck out 14 batters in six innings of scoreless work a week ago against Stony Brook. Mlodzinski is coming off of a stellar start of his own, carrying a perfect game into the fifth against Northwestern. He allowed just one run on three hits and struck out six in six innings of work.
Saturday: (3 p.m. Segra Park ACCNX) RHP Davis Sharpe (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs RHP Thomas Farr (2-0, 4.91 ERA) Clemson right hander Davis Sharpe has gotten off to as good a start as one could hope for. Opponents are hitting just .195 against him, and he has struck out 12 in 11 innings of work. In one appearance this season, a start against Presbyterian, Farr (1-0, 3.86 ERA) gave up two runs (both earned) in 4.2 innings. He has a .188 batting average against and has struck out five to two walks.
Sunday: (2 p.m. Doug Kingsmore Stadium ACCNX) RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs RHP Brannon Jordan (1-0, 1.64 ERA) Strider has been on a strict 50 pitch limit over his first two starts as he settles back in after missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He has thrown only 5.2 innings, but has nine strikeouts, and opponents are hitting just .150 against him. Jordan has been extremely effective over two starts, striking out 18 in 11 innings, and teams are hitting just .111 against him.
By the numbers
The Tigers have relied on strong pitching over their 7-1 start and currently have a team ERA of 1.23. The bats, however, have been slow to get going. As a team, they are hitting just .243 and have struggled to score runs.
Kier Meredith, Elijah Henderson and Davis Sharpe are the exceptions. All three are hitting over .400 early on, and what little bit of offense the Tigers have been able to muster has been in large part thanks to them.
South Carolina has gotten off to a much better start at the plate and comes in hitting .288 as a team. OF Andrew Eyster (. 379 2 HR 6 RBI), 2B Noah Campbell (.348 1 HR 8 RBI), C Wes Clark (.320 4 HR 14 RBI), and SS George Callil (.333 1 HR 9 RBI) are all off to hot starts.
"They're a physical lineup," Lee said. "They're very offensive, so they're going to swing the bats. I would say they're a little bit more of a power-oriented offense, overall."
Injury update
The Tigers are hoping to get third basemen James Parker back for the weekend series. Parker left the game against Furman on Feb. 19 injured and has not played since. He took batting practice and fielded ground balls for the first time on Tuesday, but is still considered day-to-day.
Parker had gotten off to a hot start, going 5-14, including a home run and three RBI, and the team could really use his bat.
Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson