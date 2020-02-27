CLEMSON BASEBALL: Power arms in rivalry series

By the numbers

The Tigers have relied on strong pitching over their 7-1 start and currently have a team ERA of 1.23. The bats, however, have been slow to get going. As a team, they are hitting just .243 and have struggled to score runs.

Kier Meredith, Elijah Henderson and Davis Sharpe are the exceptions. All three are hitting over .400 early on, and what little bit of offense the Tigers have been able to muster has been in large part thanks to them.

South Carolina has gotten off to a much better start at the plate and comes in hitting .288 as a team. OF Andrew Eyster (. 379 2 HR 6 RBI), 2B Noah Campbell (.348 1 HR 8 RBI), C Wes Clark (.320 4 HR 14 RBI), and SS George Callil (.333 1 HR 9 RBI) are all off to hot starts.

"They're a physical lineup," Lee said. "They're very offensive, so they're going to swing the bats. I would say they're a little bit more of a power-oriented offense, overall."

Injury update

The Tigers are hoping to get third basemen James Parker back for the weekend series. Parker left the game against Furman on Feb. 19 injured and has not played since. He took batting practice and fielded ground balls for the first time on Tuesday, but is still considered day-to-day.

Parker had gotten off to a hot start, going 5-14, including a home run and three RBI, and the team could really use his bat.

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0