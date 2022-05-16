 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLEMSON BASEBALL

CLEMSON BASEBALL: No. 9 Virginia tops Tigers 6-3 in second game of doubleheader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Clemson Tigers put six more batters on base, but No. 9 Virginia made the most of its base runners in its 6-3 victory over Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday night.

The Cavaliers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 37-13 overall and 16-11 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 32-20 overall and 10-16 in ACC play.

Camden Troyer’s two-out single in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then the Cavaliers tied the score in the third inning on a wild pitch. Virginia took the lead in the fourth inning thanks in large part to a replay review that overturned a caught stealing due to an obstruction call. Ethan Anderson belted a two-run homer later in the inning.

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Strong 4th gets Cavaliers past Tigers

The Cavaliers added three runs in the fifth inning, capped by Jake Gelof’s two-run homer. Blake Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the eighth inning for the Tigers, who had 14 batters reach base compared to eight for Virginia. Bryar Hawkins led off the ninth inning with his seventh homer of the season, then Troyer tripled and scored on a wild pitch.

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Gilbert leads Tigers over No. 9 Virginia 8-2 In Game 1 of doubleheader

Paul Kosanovich (4-0) earned the win in relief by allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Tiger starter Billy Barlow (1-3) suffered the loss.

UP NEXT: The Tigers stay on the road to play at Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on ESPN+.

College baseball this week

Clemson

TUE – at Coastal, 6 p.m.

THU – Boston College at Clemson, 6 p.m.

FRI – Boston College at Clemson, 3 p.m.

SAT – Boston College at Clemson, noon

South Carolina

TUE - Charlotte, 7 p.m.

THU - at Florida, 7 p.m.

FRI - at Florida, 7 p.m.

SAT - at Florida, 2 p.m

Carolina's Hall honored

South Carolina junior righthanded pitcher Noah Hall has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Hall helped Carolina to its first SEC shutout of 2022 as he pitched a career high eight innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight in a 7-0 win over Kentucky. He allowed just three base runners to reach second base in his eight innings while he ended the third, fifth, sixth and eighth innings with strikeouts. Hall lowered his ERA to 4.40 and his conference ERA to 3.19 with the win.

