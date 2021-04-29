 Skip to main content
CLEMSON BASEBALL: Louisville brings in No. 4 ranking
editor's pick
CLEMSON BASEBALL

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Louisville brings in No. 4 ranking

SPORTS LIBRARY, Clemson, baseball

CLEMSON -- After four days off for final exams, the Tigers return to action against No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Series lineup

  • Who - Louisville (23-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC)
  • Best Ranking - LOU - No. 4 Perfect Game; CU - NR
  • When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.)
  • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
  • Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)

Series history

  • Overall Record - Clemson leads 14-10 (1970-19)
  • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 9-6 (1970-19)
Starting pitchers

  • Friday - LHP Michael Kirian (LOU) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)
  • Saturday - LHP Luke Seed (LOU) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)
  • Sunday - RHP Luke Smith (LOU) vs. TBA

Clemson overview

  • Clemson, who has a 12-8 home record, swept Wake Forest in three home games last weekend by a combined score of 14-8.
  • The Tigers are averaging 5.4 runs per game and hitting .253 with a .405 slugging percentage, .352 on-base percentage and 26 steals.
  • The pitching staff has a 4.67 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

Louisville overview

  • Louisville, who has an 8-6 road record, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.
  • The Cardinals beat Kentucky 12-5 on April 20 in their last game. They are hitting .299 and have a 4.32 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.
  • Henry Davis is hitting .398 with eight homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals, while Trey Leonard is batting .394 with four homers and 24 RBIs.
Quick hits

  • Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 1:40 p.m.
  • • Clemson has won five of its last seven games against Louisville.
  • Eleven different Tigers have started a game on the mound in 2021. Keyshawn Askew and Ty Olenchuk are tied for the team lead in starts (6).

Hawkins is hot

  • Sophomore infielder Bryar Hawkins has been one of the team's best hitters during the second half of the season.
  • He is hitting .310 with three doubles, a triple, four RBIs, nine runs and a .394 on-base percentage in 21 games (15 starts) in 2021.
  • In his 11 ACC games (seven starts), he is hitting .333 with a .379 on-base percentage.
  • In his last 11 games, he is 14-for-31 (.452).
  • In his career, he is hitting .292 with eight homers, three triples, 12 doubles, 36 RBIs, 47 runs and four steals in 88 games (74 starts).
Tags

