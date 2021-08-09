CLEMSON BASEBALL: Lee signs 19 for '22 season

CLEMSON -- Head coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer to the baseball program on Monday.

All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2022 season.

Will Taylor, who is also a member of the Tiger football team, was the lone newcomer who was drafted in July. He was selected in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers.

Rising sophomore righthander Mack Anglin is returning to the Tigers in 2022. He was selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals in July.

The 19 signees are:

Gavin Abrams, INF, St. Johns, Fla., Nease HS

Billy Amick, INF, Batesburg, W. Wyman King Academy

Billy Barlow, RHP, Little River, North Myrtle Beach HS

Tristan Bissetta, OF, Greenville, J.L. Mann HS

Benjamin Blackwell, INF, Fairfax, Va., University of Dayton

Caid Byrd, C, Socastee, Socastee HS

Tyler Corbitt, INF, Columbia, The Citadel

Josh Davis, RHP, Goose Creek, Stratford HS

Jay Dill, RHP, Dayton, Tenn., Baylor School

Reed Garris, RHP, Mount Pleasant, Wando HS

Austin Gordon, RHP, Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach HS

Cal Herndon, RHP, Lexington, Lexington HS

David Lewis, INF, Travelers Rest, Blue Ridge HS

Rocco Reid, LHP, Greenville, Greenville Senior HS

Spencer Rich, OF/INF, Longmont, Colo., Daytona State (Fla.) College

Aries Samek, INF/OF, Teaneck, N.J., Teaneck HS

Casey Tallent, RHP, Hartwell, Ga., Hart County HS

Will Taylor, OF, Irmo, Dutch Fork HS

Camden Troyer, LHP/OF, Greenville, Powdersville HS

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0