CLEMSON BASEBALL: Lee signs 19 for '22 season

CLEMSON -- Head coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer to the baseball program on Monday.
All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2022 season.
Will Taylor, who is also a member of the Tiger football team, was the lone newcomer who was drafted in July. He was selected in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers.
Rising sophomore righthander Mack Anglin is returning to the Tigers in 2022. He was selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals in July.
The 19 signees are:
- Gavin Abrams, INF, St. Johns, Fla., Nease HS
- Billy Amick, INF, Batesburg, W. Wyman King Academy
- Billy Barlow, RHP, Little River, North Myrtle Beach HS
- Tristan Bissetta, OF, Greenville, J.L. Mann HS
- Benjamin Blackwell, INF, Fairfax, Va., University of Dayton
- Caid Byrd, C, Socastee, Socastee HS
- Tyler Corbitt, INF, Columbia, The Citadel
- Josh Davis, RHP, Goose Creek, Stratford HS
- Jay Dill, RHP, Dayton, Tenn., Baylor School
- Reed Garris, RHP, Mount Pleasant, Wando HS
- Austin Gordon, RHP, Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach HS
- Cal Herndon, RHP, Lexington, Lexington HS
- David Lewis, INF, Travelers Rest, Blue Ridge HS
- Rocco Reid, LHP, Greenville, Greenville Senior HS
- Spencer Rich, OF/INF, Longmont, Colo., Daytona State (Fla.) College
- Aries Samek, INF/OF, Teaneck, N.J., Teaneck HS
- Casey Tallent, RHP, Hartwell, Ga., Hart County HS
- Will Taylor, OF, Irmo, Dutch Fork HS
- Camden Troyer, LHP/OF, Greenville, Powdersville HS