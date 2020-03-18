CLEMSON BASEBALL: Lee says 'It's tough to comprehend.'

"These are challenging times for student-athletes, coaches, for fans, and for our nation in general," Lee said. "This pandemic is changing our daily lives faster than we can even adjust to. For the time being for all of us, the safety of everybody is the primary concern and that's my primary concern for our student-athletes.

"It's been a lot of adjustments and communication at this point in time as far as the appropriate steps that our student-athletes need to take to try and keep themselves safe, and as we move through this spring break our primary focus starting next week becomes the transition into online learning from home."

College coaches all across the country have been trying to figure out the next steps for their programs and their student-athletes.

"We don't know what the future looks like for us, we are just trying to keep this thing as simple as possible right now and really emphasize to the student athlete that their safety is our primary concern and their academics are our primary concern," Lee said. "That's been our biggest focus right now as we move forward."

Lee is making sure his team stays informed and on the same page with the rest of the program.