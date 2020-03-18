CLEMSON BASEBALL: Lee says 'It's tough to comprehend.'

CLEMSON – Heading into the season, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Clemson Tigers’ baseball team.
The squad was coming off a disappointing 2019 season and featured a roster littered with youth and inexperience.
Head coach Monte Lee was heading into his fifth season leading the program and was still trying to find a way to get the Tigers out of a regional for the first time since 2010.
After being eliminated by Jacksonville State in regional play last season, Clemson needed a bounce-back season.
A month into this season, it was starting to look like Lee might finally have a team capable of getting out of regional play. The Tigers were 14-3 and had swept Boston College to open ACC play.
Now it seems as if his team won't even get the chance to see what could have been.
The ACC has suspended all spring activities until further notice due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The NCAA went a step further, canceling all postseason championships for spring sports, meaning there will be no College World Series.
“It’s tough to comprehend, just the reality of it,” Lee said. “You really feel for people who are dealing with this right now. I feel for our country and I feel for the people across the world that are dealing with it. This is just so much bigger than baseball. It’s just such a bigger situation than that.
"It’s hard for me as a baseball coach to really put into words what we’re all dealing with.”
While the Tigers had gotten off to a slow start at the plate, some of the bats had begun to heat up. Kier Meredith, Elijah Henderson and Davis Sharpe were all hitting over .300, while Adam Hackenberg and James Parker were just under that mark.
The pitching staff, which looked to finally have some quality depth, was performing at a level capable of carrying a slow-starting offense. The staff had a team ERA of 2.80 and opponents were hitting just .214 against them.
Friday night starter Sam Weatherly was leading the charge with a 2-0 record, and an ERA of 0.79, while striking out 43 hitters in 22-and-2-thirds innings. It was the kind of start that looked to have the junior shooting up the draft boards.
For Weatherly, and the other upperclassmen, this unprecedented move has left their futures in limbo for the time being. The NCAA has decided to give all players a year of eligibility back, but that could lead to even more issues down the road.
With the NCAA's scholarship limits, and the Tigers next recruiting class already locked up, will there even be room for any players deciding to come back?
It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out as the sports world navigates these uncharted territories.
"These are challenging times for student-athletes, coaches, for fans, and for our nation in general," Lee said. "This pandemic is changing our daily lives faster than we can even adjust to. For the time being for all of us, the safety of everybody is the primary concern and that's my primary concern for our student-athletes.
"It's been a lot of adjustments and communication at this point in time as far as the appropriate steps that our student-athletes need to take to try and keep themselves safe, and as we move through this spring break our primary focus starting next week becomes the transition into online learning from home."
College coaches all across the country have been trying to figure out the next steps for their programs and their student-athletes.
"We don't know what the future looks like for us, we are just trying to keep this thing as simple as possible right now and really emphasize to the student athlete that their safety is our primary concern and their academics are our primary concern," Lee said. "That's been our biggest focus right now as we move forward."
Lee is making sure his team stays informed and on the same page with the rest of the program.
"Since the guys left for spring break, we have been able to communicate with our guys the policies we are going to have in place at least until April 5, that's critical right now for us," Lee said. "Until further notice, their safety is our primary concern. Baseball players are creatures of habit and I've had communication with the whole team through our group messaging and I've had one on one conversations with guys because they have questions, and I've sent this information to their parents just so everybody is on the same page.
"Between now and April 5, we cannot use our facilities, coaches included. We can't go into the facilities, student athletes can't go into the facilities."
Safety is the biggest concern for Lee, keeping his players safe and healthy is his focus for this break.
"We are encouraging them to stay at home and practice social distancing to take all the measures to keep themselves safe," Lee said. "Washing their hands, not touching their face, just all the things we see on a national level to keep our guys from being exposed to this.
"We are trying to focus on that right now and that takes precedent over the day-in day-out routines of coaches.”