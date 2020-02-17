CLEMSON BASEBALL: Hackenberg hopes to add some pop To Tigers Lineup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hackenberg knows that if he wants to be the team’s everyday catcher, he is going to have to earn it in practice. Redshirt sophomore Drew Donathan, back after missing all of 2019 injured, and highly touted freshman Jonathan French are both competing for the job as well, and Hackenberg knows there are no days off.

"We got to earn our spot every day here," Hackenberg said. "We’re going to be competing for the spot all the way up to Opening Day. French coming in, French is a stud. We got Drew Donovan as well. But yeah, as for now, the starting jobs up for me, French and Don, I believe. And yeah, I mean, we’re competing for that spot every day."

Hackenberg is not shying away from the competition. In fact, being pushed helps make him a better player, and being pushed by two guys makes the battle that much more fierce.

"Every day I walk in this building, I’m trying to get better," Hackenberg said. "I’m trying to make my teammates better and having two guys that are really good back there is always going to push me even more than I want to push myself. So it’s been awesome."