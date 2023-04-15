CLEMSON -- Sophomore righthander Austin Gordon pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 5-1 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. On the day Clemson retired former Head Coach Jack Leggett’s #7, the Tigers evened the series 1-1 and improved to 21-16 overall and 5-9 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish fell to 18-14 overall and 8-9 in ACC play.

Gordon (1-3) earned the win by setting a career high for innings pitched while allowing only four hits, one unearned run and no walks with four strikeouts. It also tied for the longest outing by a Tiger in 2023. Notre Dame starter Jack Findlay (4-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five runs on five hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

Will Taylor’s groundout in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Notre Dame scored an unearned run in the top of the second inning on an error. Billy Amick led off the bottom of the second inning with a line-drive homer, his fourth of the year. Later in the frame with two outs, Cam Cannarella and Cooper Ingle hit run-scoring doubles. Clemson extended its lead in the third inning on Riley Bertram’s run-scoring single.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Irish take opener

CLEMSON -- Notre Dame scored six runs in the third inning in its 10-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-13 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 20-15 overall and 4-9 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle laced a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Will Taylor followed with a two-out, run-scoring single. In the third inning, the first seven Notre Dame batters reached base and the Fighting Irish scored six runs, highlighted by Vinny Martinez’s two-run double. TJ Williams belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Notre Dame an 8-2 lead.

Blake Wright hit an RBI groundout in the seventh inning, then Brooke Coetzee III extended the Fighting Irish lead with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cam Cannarella, who had three hits in the game, hit an RBI groundout.

Caden Spivey (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Aidan Tyrell pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Ethan Darden (2-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Prior to the game at 3:40 p.m., Clemson will retire former Head Coach Jack Leggett’s #7 during a ceremony at home plate.