CLEMSON BASEBALL: Freshman catcher is injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been very tough with the snow and the rain that we’ve had here to get on the field and get quality work in,” Lee said. “We can’t control the weather so we don’t worry about it. This weekend looks like it’s going to be OK.”

The tarp was taken off the field Tuesday afternoon in hopes of the sun and rain would dry it out. Lee moved the team practice to 5 p.m. so they could get more work on it. The plan was to hit, but he wasn’t sure if they would be able to do much else at Doug Kingsmore.

“Trying to maximize what we can do on it,” Lee said.

The weather forecast for opening weekend is calling for dry conditions Friday and Saturday with a 20% chance of rain Sunday.

Hall wins shortstop job

Lee named junior Sam Hall the starting shortstop Tuesday. Hall beat out sophomore James Parker in what Lee called a close competition.

Hall is replacing Logan Davidson, who was selected 29th overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2019 MLB Draft. In Hall’s 61 starts a year ago, 38 were in the outfield. He made the rest of his starts at second and third base in 2019.