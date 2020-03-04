CLEMSON BASEBALL: Cougars rout Tigers 11-2

CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers could not build on the momentum of taking two out of three games against in-state rival South Carolina last weekend, as they fell to the College of Charleston Cougars Wednesday 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The troubles for the Tigers started in the top of the first inning. After a single and two walks loaded the bases for the Cougars, a two-out grand slam from Donald Hansis gave CofC a 4-0 lead.

After both teams were held scoreless in the second inning, the Cougars extended their lead in the top of the third inning, as Ari Sechopoulos' two-run home run gave CofC a 6-0 lead.

The top of the sixth inning proved that it was Hansis' day, as his solo home run extended the lead to 7-0, and gave him his fifth RBI and second home run of the game.

The Cougars continued their rout of the Tigers in the top of the seventh inning, as they plated four runs on three hits and increased the lead to 11-0.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but were only able to plate a two runs on two hits.

Thadd James (1-0) earned the win in relief, as he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Clemson starter Mack Anglin (1-0) suffered the loss, as he surrendered four runs in 1.1 innings pitched.