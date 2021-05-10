 Skip to main content
CLEMSON BASEBALL: Another game Tuesday in storied rivalry
editor's pick
CLEMSON BASEBALL

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Another game Tuesday in storied rivalry

Tiger paw

The Tigers host No. 16 South Carolina on Tuesday night in a game that was postponed due to inclement weather.

Game setup

  • Who – South Carolina (28-17) vs. Clemson (22-21)
  • Best Ranking – USC – No. 16 Collegiate Baseball; CU – NR
  • When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)
  • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
  • Watch – ACC Network Extra

Series history

  • Overall Record – Clemson leads 181-143-2 (1899-2021)
  • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 100-46 (1907-2020)

Starting pitchers

  • TBA (USC) vs. TBA (CU)

Clemson overview

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Win over Miss St. keeps hope alive; RPI at No. 12
  • Clemson, who has a 16-8 home record, was swept in three games at Georgia Tech by a combined score of 21-14 last weekend.
  • The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .260 with a .425 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 31 steals.
  • The pitching staff has a 4.59 ERA, .261 opponents’ batting average and 2.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

South Carolina overview

  • South Carolina, who has a 7-10 road record, is led by fourth-year head coach Mark Kingston.
  • The Gamecocks won one of three home games against Mississippi State. They are hitting .251 and have a 3.82 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.
  • Brady Allen is hitting .282 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs, while Wes Clarke is batting .277 with 18 homers and 42 RBIs.

Storied rivalry

  • South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent, as the two have played 326 times dating to 1899.
  • The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 37 years.
  • The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.
  • Clemson leads the series 53-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

Quick hits

  • South Carolina won the two previous meetings this season, both by one run on walkoff hits by Andrew Eyster.
  • The last time Clemson and South Carolina played a regular-season midweek game was Tuesday, March 8, 2011 at Greenville.
  • In two games vs. South Carolina earlier this year, James Parker (5-for-9), Dylan Brewer (3-for-7) and Alex Urban (3-for-9) led Clemson.

Bob Bradley Award

  • Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.
  • The 2021 series marks the 21st year the awards are presented.
  • The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

Catching duo

  • Since Adam Hackenberg returned from injury that forced him to miss the first 13 games of 2021, the Tigers have used two catchers.
  • Hackenberg and Jonathan French, who was the predominant starter at catcher early in the season, have split time behind the plate.
  • French has started 22 games at catcher (11-11 record), while Hackenberg has started 19 games at catcher (11-8 record).
  • Hackenberg is hitting .247 with a homer, seven doubles, 11 RBIs, 12 runs and a steal in 27 games (26 starts).
  • French is hitting .262 with five homers, two doubles, 19 RBIs and 11 runs in 26 games (22 starts).
Tags

