Carolina bounces back to even baseball series with Clemson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Then South Carolina adjusted. In the second inning, the Gamecocks stopped swinging at off-speed pitches, and instead sat on Sharpe’s high-80s fastball. With two outs, Dallas Beaver singled, Andrew Eyster tripled and Jeff Heinrich singled to give the Gamecocks a lead they’d never surrender.

Wes Clarke opened the fourth inning with a monster home run off the scoreboard and the Gamecocks added another in the frame on Heinrich’s second RBI single of the game.

They tacked on two more in the seventh with an RBI single from Brady Allen and sacrifice fly from Heinrich and another in the eighth on a Bryant Bowen single and one in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from George Callil.

After the initial hiccup from Farr, he was lights out. He finished with five innings pitched, two hits a walk and two runs allowed, one unearned.

"Thomas Farr gave us a chance to win today," Kingston said. "I wish we didn't have to use Brett Kerry at the end, we shouldn't have had to, but we did. Farr gave us a quality start."

T.J. Shook entered in the sixth and looked dominant once again. Shook retired the side in the sixth then allowed just a walk in the seventh -- his first base runner allowed this year -- before immediately erasing the threat with a double play. But he ran into trouble in the eighth.