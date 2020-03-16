ACC on the verge of canceling spring sports

He also asked patience for fans seeking refunds or meeting deadlines for season tickets. He said IPTAY and the university will send out information to season-ticket holders about that issue, so there’s no reason to contact the athletic department with those questions at this time.

“We are going to have some conversation with IPTAY and our ticket office as it relates to pending deadlines on tickets and donations. Those will be happening this week so give us a little bit of grace on time as it relates to that, but know there will be information forthcoming,” Radakovich said. “Certainly refunds on baseball and softball, our two ticketed spring events, will be forthcoming as well.”

Radakovich offered some insight into what the process was like informing coaches and players that their season, and some probably believe their careers, was like late last week.

“Its heart wrenching from the standpoint of our student-athletes who have worked so hard over the last month and years to prepare for this season, especially those who were in their final year, but we are looking to make sure they are taken care of,” Radakovich said. “It was difficult. It's not something we are used to. Competitors compete and we have no ability to do that right now for incredibly great reasons.

"We are in the same boat as others throughout the country and we want to make sure we are doing our part here to help flatten the curve and help eliminate this virus as quickly as possible.”

