ACC creates panel on racial, social justice

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford has announced formation of the ACC’s Committee for Racial and Social Justice.
Operating under the moniker of “CORE” – Champions of Racial Equity – the committee’s vision is to lead in college athletics by promoting and instilling racial and social justice, and equity for all.
CORE is chaired by ACC Senior Associate Commissioner Mary McElroy and consists of numerous members of the conference office staff, who will work with campus representatives and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee members from each of the ACC’s institutions. The committee was formed in June and held its first meeting with the campus representatives Tuesday.
“The ACC Committee for Racial and Social Justice will work both internally at the league office, and externally with our 15 member institutions, to develop and implement action items to combat racism and social injustice within our society,” Swofford said. “Our committee will also work collectively with our ACC SAAC and staff from each of our schools to educate, empower and encourage our student-athletes to be a voice of change. The ACC remains committed to upholding the values of equality, diversity and non-discrimination.”
CORE’s mission statement is “to promote and encourage racial equity and social justice through education, partnerships, engagement and advocacy.” The ACC is committed to seeing all people as equals and treating each other with respect and dignity at all times, recognizing that our differences don’t divide us, but they make us stronger.
Among CORE’s central values and goals:
- Create meaningful, lasting change by improving systems, organizational structures, policies, practices and attitudes
- Have representation at all levels that is reflective of the make-up of the student-athlete population
- Inclusion and empowerment of diverse individuals
- Accountability for hiring practices
- Integrity
- Fairness
Each of the ACC’s 15 institutions has designated campus representatives to CORE, providing a conduit for information and initiatives between the Conference office and campuses.
Clemson campus representatives to CORE are Stephanie Ellison Johnson, senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator, and Jordy Kirr, special assistant to the director of athletics.
