Oklahoma must go through one of the nation's best players in Clemson's Valerie Cagle to make softball history.

The top-seeded Sooners are on a 46-game win streak heading into Friday's super regional opener – one victory short of matching Arizona's Division I record set during the 1996-97 season.

Cagle, one of three finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, stands in the way. She has a 25-6 record with a 1.01 earned-run average and 186 strikeouts in 186 innings. She also is hitting .467 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs

If the Sooners win two straight against the Tigers, they will have the record to themselves and will advance to next week's Women's College World Series. Even if they drop a game, they can still advance by winning two of three to earn a shot at winning a third consecutive national title.

In the Clemson Regional last Saturday, Cagle got the win in a one-hitter against Auburn and had two hits and a home run. The next day, she gave up four hits and no earned runs against Auburn in the 5-1 victory that clinched a spot in the super regional.

Oklahoma rolled through its regional, defeating Hofstra 11-0, Missouri 11-0 and California 16-3 to advance.

Clemson is trying to make some history, too. Clemson is completing just its third full season of softball and has never been to the World Series. The Tigers' inaugural season was 2020, but it was shortened due to the pandemic. Clemson has reached the NCAA Tournament the past three years and reached super regionals last year before losing to Oklahoma State.