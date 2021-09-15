CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Yates adds drama to Jackets' QB plan against No. 6 Tigers

Quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said Tuesday he wouldn't reveal the plan.

"I know what we're going to do," Patenaude said. "Coach Collins knows. The quarterbacks know. We're very fortunate we have two quarterbacks who can play."

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said the Tigers' preparation does not change for either quarterback.

"The quarterbacks, regardless if they play two or not, are very similar," Venables said. "They're dual-threat guys that can improvise and extend plays and put you in conflict."

Sims was available only in an emergency situation last week. Though his left arm was wrapped, he's a right-hander and may be able to throw effectively. It would be a dramatic change if Sims has full medical clearance and Yates is the starter.

Then again, Yates has impressed both Collins and Patenaude.

"Jordan played great," Patenaude said. "... He played with good confidence, good composure. So super-excited about both those guys."

Collins said he wasn't surprised Yates was prepared for the start.