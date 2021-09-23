CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers, others mixing super seniors with young recruits

Frustrations rise among young players, he said, who often come in with swagger and high school clippings about how good they'll be in college. Then comes training camp, endless film study and college classes.

Brown has told his older players to treat younger teammates like their brothers and “even better than they were treated” when they started school.

Doeren, the Wolfpack coach, said he's got to keep preaching the program's tenets as if everyone in his meeting room is 17.

“I think you have to talk down to the youngest guy in the room all the time,” he said.

Wolfpack offensive lineman Tyrone Riley first arrived on campus — and redshirted — in 2015. Injuries cost him the 2016 and 2017 seasons and he made his first college start in 2018. Three years later, Riley has returned for his seventh season.

“It’s hard not to laugh a little at the new guys who are acting like they are going to die during practice," Riley told The Fayetteville Observer in May. “When you’ve been here as long as me, it all becomes routine."