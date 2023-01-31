CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers open season at Duke on Labor Day

For the second straight season, Clemson will open on Labor Day when the Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson's home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Clemson's 2023 campaign will include seven home games and five road contests as Head Coach Dabo Swinney chases College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard in pursuit of becoming the winningest head coach in program history. Through 14-plus seasons, Swinney enters 2023 with a 161-39 career record, four victories shy of Howard's 165 wins leading Clemson from 1940-69.

The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The game will stream live in its entirety on ACC Network Extra and re-air on ACC Network during the spring. Gameday designations for the 2023 season will be announced at a later date.

In order to receive the 2023 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must pledge and complete 50 percent of their IPTAY 2023 donation by Wednesday, Feb. 15 at ClemsonTigers.com/IPTAY. IPTAY donors who have completed at least 50 percent of their pledge can request football season tickets and parking in early spring.

More information on ticketing for the 2023 Clemson Football season will be available at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON. Fans can also gear up for the 2023 football season online at the Clemson Tigers Store.