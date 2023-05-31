The ACC and its television partners formally announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2023 football season. Clemson will open the season at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4 when the Tigers travel to face Duke on ESPN. Clemson will then host consecutive home games at Memorial Stadium, first facing Charleston Southern at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9, and welcoming Florida Atlantic at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16. Both home contests are slated to be broadcast on ACC Network.