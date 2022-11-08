CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers' goals still intact, Swinney says

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not ready to hit the panic button.

“Physically, we got our butts kicked,” Swinney said of Saturday’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. “We know we’re better than that, but we did not play well. It’s been a tough couple of days, but I love how our guys have responded.”

The Tigers jump back into ACC play Saturday with a home game against Louisville.

“We have another opportunity (to be better) this week,” Swinney said. “Every goal is still intact. The goals are simple, and every time we hit them, we’ve won a national championship or had an amazing year. The only thing off the table is being undefeated, and that’s hard to do.”

Those goals include winning the Atlantic Division (which they can do Saturday against the Cardinals), win the state championship against South Carolina, win the ACC Championship Game and possibly make it to the College Football Playoff.

“We missed some opportunities (against Notre Dame),” Swinney said. “Monday, at practice, I saw a hurt group, a mad group and a group that took complete ownership of Saturday’s loss. It’s our job as coaches to help them have the right perspective.”

Swinney stressed that his team must take better care of the football. The Tigers had just three turnovers in their first seven games but have had a total of six against Syracuse and Notre Dame.

“It’s not complicated,” Swinney said. “The hardest thing is getting back up and dusting yourself off. We haven’t had many losses, but when we have we’ve responded. You can have some bad moments, but you can’t let it define you. We have to keep going and keep building.”

Louisville enters Saturday’s matchup on a four-game winning streak.

“It’s going to be another challenge,” Swinney said of the Cardinals. “They are a really good football team; they’re fast and physical and have a lot of confidence.”

The Cardinals are led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is currently sixth in the ACC in rushing and has accounted for 19 total touchdowns.

“He’s fearless,” Swinney said of Cunningham. “I have a lot of respect for him as a competitor. He’s like Lamar (Jackson), he can beat you every way possible. He stresses you every way you can be stressed, with a guy like this you better have a Plan A, B and C.”

Clemson used both DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik at quarterback against Notre Dame.

“DJ didn’t play well at Notre Dame, but he was better than he was against Syracuse,” Swinney said. “(DJ) can’t punt protect and he can’t stop the run. I love how he finished the game, I love how he competed. That’s why his teammates love him, but he’s got to play better going forward. If he doesn’t, you have to get someone else a chance.”

Swinney said receiver Beaux Collins will not play Saturday due to a separated shoulder suffered against the Fighting Irish. He also said defensive lineman Xavier Thomas will be done for the year after re-fracturing a bone in his foot. It was the same bone that was broken earlier this season.

“(Xavier) is good,” Swinney said. “He’s been an encouragement to me. We don’t always understand why things happen, it’s disappointing, but I’m proud of who he is and the maturity he has shown. He’s going to be fine, it just wasn’t meant to be (this season). He gave every ounce of everything he had.”

Swinney said Thomas has the opportunity to come back to Clemson or enter the NFL Draft.

“He’s still young, he has it all in front of him,” Swinney said. “I would love for him to come back, or he can go pro. I have no doubt he would get drafted. This is all part of his journey.”