CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers close spring with Orange and White game

Clemson will close its spring practice with its annual Orange and White game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

“I’m looking for a good, competitive game,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’ve got some guys that have had a really good spring, and I would like to see them carry that over. It is just such a rare opportunity that you get to create a game environment in practice. So, this is a great opportunity for our quarterbacks. This is a great opportunity for some of them D-Linemen, especially these offensive linemen. Every position.”

Swinney talked with the media Wednesday following the Tigers final practice of the spring season.

“We have some guys who have had to play bigger roles than they have in the past,” Swinney said. “We want to see some of these guys that haven’t played as many reps, and may not play a ton of reps in the season, how they respond and handle (the game). We want to take, and execute what we’ve done this spring. This is a huge deal for the players so we’re hoping for a good crowd Saturday.”

With 20 scholarship players not expected to play Saturday, Swinney said the rosters got thin pretty quick. When asked if Phil Mafah, Clemson’s only scholarship running back currently on the roster, would play for both teams Swinney said no.

“Absolutely not,” Swinney chuckled. “You’re going to learn who Dominique Thomas is and Kevin McNeal, Wise Segars, Tristen Rigby. You’re going to be looking through your roster trying to find these guys…it’s going to be fun.”

With so many injuries, Swinney said this has been the thinnest spring he can remember at Clemson, but said most of the injuries came during the postseason. One of those new injuries was receiver Adam Randall who tore his ACL last Friday in practice.

“With Adam, it’s the best case scenario,” Swinney said. Wednesday. “His tear was clean, and there was no swelling so they are able to do surgery right away.”

He was scheduled to have surgery Thursday morning.

“He’s still going to have a great freshman year, he just has to re-direct his focus in the summer and really grind to get through that rehab,” Swinney said. “I don’t know if he’ll be ready for fall camp, but he will be back sometime during the season. Anything is possible, you just don’t put any expectations on it.”

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks as returning starter D.J. Uiagalelei leads the Orange team and five-star freshman Cade Klubnik is expected to lead the White team. New passing coordinator Kyle Richardson said earlier this week that the coaching staff lost faith in the passing game last season.

“We’re still not fully confident in the passing game, because we haven’t got all the players out here,” Swinney said. “It’s hard to be confident when your best players are not out there. We haven’t forgot how to throw or catch the football around here. We had to grow through some tough challenges last year.”

Swinney said he loves how Uiagalelei has handled himself during the spring.

“The struggle makes you stronger, that’s what I love about D.J.,” Swinney said. “He’s got some battle wounds, he’s scarred up, but he’s a stronger, more mature, better version of himself. We’re going to be a team with a deeper appreciation for winning.”

The Orange and White game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

