CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers add 28 players in early signing period

CLEMSON — Upon the opening of the early signing period on Wednesday, 26 high school players signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Clemson.

Clemson also announced the addition of one scholarship transfer and one preferred walk-on.

The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 23, in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023.

Rankings report

Clemson’s class includes 11 members of the Rivals250, nine selections to the 247Sports Top247, nine members of the ESPN300 and 10 players in On3’s Top 300.

Entering this year, Clemson's recruiting classes finished in the top 15 of at least one primary recruiting service (ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports) every year since 2011.

Signing highlights

With the addition of RB Jarvis Green, Clemson signed a player from Irmo’s Dutch Fork High School for a third straight cycle. Clemson welcomed WR Will Taylor from Dutch Fork in 2021 and added WR Antonio Williams in 2022.

Clemson’s class represents seven states and the District of Columbia: Georgia (11), Alabama (four, plus one transfer), South Carolina (three), Texas (three), Florida (two), Massachusetts (one), Pennsylvania (one) and Washington, D.C. (one).

Clemson’s 11 signees from Georgia are its most from the Peach State since 1985 (11). After a 6-6 freshman season, that 1985 class went 28-6-2 with three ACC titles and three bowl victories from 1986-88.

For the fourth time in the last five years — and the sixth time in the last eight years — Georgia will produce the most players of any state in Clemson’s signing class.

Clemson signed four high school players from the state of Alabama, its second-most of any state in the class.

Clemson’s nine high school signees from Alabama over the last two cycles are tied with South Carolina (nine) for the second-most of any state in that span (12, Georgia).

The three Texas signees are the Tigers’ most on record in a single class in records back to 1972. Clemson has now signed at least one player from Texas in four consecutive classes.

The signees

High school signees by position-- QB: 1; RB: 2; WR: 3; TE: 2; OL: 3; DL: 6; LB: 2; CB: 3; S: 3; ATH: 1

Jamal Anderson, LB, Buford, Ga., Mill Creek HS (Coach Josh Lovelady). Ranked as the No. 130 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the No. 9 player in Georgia and the 12th-best linebacker in the nation.

Khalil Barnes, S, Athens, Ga., North Oconee HS (Coach Tyler Aurandt). Listed as No. 20 athlete in the country by Rivals, which also listed him as the No. 42 overall player in Georgia.

Rob Billings, S, Atlanta, Ga., Milton HS (Coach Ben Reaves). Ranked as 29th-best overall player in Georgia by Rivals and listed by Rivals as No. 27 safety in the country.

Tyler Brown, WR, Greenville, Greenville Senior HS (Coach Greg Porter). Ranked in the On3 Top 300 nationally. Ranked as the nation’s No. 294 overall player and the fifth-best in South Carolina.

Vic Burley, DL, Warner Robins, Ga., Warner Robins HS (Coach Marquis Westbrook). Consensus top-80 national player from the nation’s largest recruiting services.

Dee Crayton, LB, Alpharetta, Ga., Denmark HS (Coach Mike Palmieri). Ranked as the No. 159 overall player in the nation by Rivals.

Markus Dixon, TE, Philadelphia, Archbishop Wood HS (Coach Dave Armstrong). Ranked as the No. 12 overall player in Pennsylvania by ESPN.com, Rivals and 247Sports.

Jarvis Green, RB, Irmo, Dutch Fork HS (Coach Tom Knotts). Ranked as the top player in South Carolina by MaxPreps. Led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022.

Stephiylan Green, DL, Rome, Ga., Rome HS (Coach John Reid). Consensus top-225 player nationally. Clemson’s highest-ranked signee in its 2023 class by On3, which listed him as the No. 46 overall player in the nation.

Ronan Hanafin, WR, Burlington, Mass., Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Coach Mike Willey). Ranked 81st in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023.

Jay Haynes, RB, Roanoke, Ala., Handley HS (Coach Larry Strain). Recorded 251 carries for 2,669 yards and 37 touchdowns in 24 high school games from 2021-22, averaging 10.6 yards per carry across those two seasons.

A.J. Hoffler, DL, Stuart, Fla., Woodward (Ga.) Academy (Coach John Hunt). Ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which listed him as the 20th-best player in Georgia.

Noble Johnson, WR, Rockwall, Texas, Rockwall HS (Coach Trey Brooks). Ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 244 overall player and listed No. 280 overall by On3.

Misun “Tink” Kelley, ATH, Central, Daniel HS (Coach Jeff Fruster). Ranked by Rivals as the fifth-best player in South Carolina by Rivals.

Shelton Lewis, CB, Stockbridge, Ga., Stockbridge HS (Coach Thomas Clark). Three-star defensive back who was a two-year starter at Stockbridge, helping his team to a 10-3 record as a senior.

David Ojiegbe, DL, Largo, Md., St. John’s College (D.C.) HS (Coach Pat Ward). A national top-300 player by several major recruiting services.

Zechariah Owens, OL, Covington, Ga., Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (Coach Tanner Rogers). Ranked among the top 200 players in the nation by four services.

Tomarrion Parker, DL, Phenix City, Ala., Central HS (Coach Patrick Nix). Ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 44 overall player, the fifth-best in Georgia and sixth-best defensive end nationally.

Olsen Patt Henry, TE, Naples, Fla., First Baptist Academy (Coach Billy Sparacio). Ranked by ESPN.com as the 11th-best TE/H-Back in the nation.

Ian Reed, OL, Austin, Texas, Vandegrift HS (Coach Drew Sanders). Ranked as the nation’s No. 160 overall player by Rivals.

Harris Sewell, OL, Odessa, Texas, Permian HS (Coach Jeff Ellison). Top 100 offensive lineman from Texas who is rated among the top five at his position nationally.

Branden Strozier, CB, Lovejoy, Ga., St. Francis HS (Coach Frank Barden). Ranked as No. 213 overall player in the nation by Rivals, which also listed him as the 17th-best player in Georgia and 28th-best cornerback.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Atlanta, Westlake HS (Coach Rico Zackery). Ranked as the 99th-best player in the nation according to Rivals, which also listed him as the fifth-best player in Georgia and 13th-best cornerback in the nation.

Christopher Vizzina, QB, Birmingham, Ala., Briarwood Christian School (Coach Matthew Forester). National top-50 player cited as a five-star prospect by many recruiting services.

Kylen Webb, S, Tampa, Fla., Sumner HS (Coach Alonzo Ashwood). Ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and as the No. 23 athlete in the nation.

Peter Woods, DL, Alabaster, Ala., Thompson HS (Coach Mark Freeman). Ranked by ESPN.com as one of the nation’s top-10 players regardless of position, the highest ranking of any member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class.

Clemson added the following transfer:

Paul Tyson, QB, Birmingham, Ala., Hewitt-Trussville HS, Alabama/Arizona State. Joins Clemson having appeared in 15 career games, including 14 at Alabama (2019-21) and one at Arizona State (2022), completing 10-of-16 career passes for 150 yards. He is the great-grandson of College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Clemson also added the following preferred walk-on:

Peyton Streko, RB, Cumming, Ga., West Forsyth HS (Coach Dave Svehla). Credited with 311 rushing attempts for 2,139 yards (6.9 avg.) and 27 touchdowns in three high school seasons from 2020-22.