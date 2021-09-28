CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says winners respond to adversity

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney put this year’s Tiger team into perspective Tuesday during his weekly meeting with the media.

“My perspective comes from my experience and my past,” Swinney said. “I think perspective is something that a lot of people don’t have outside of this building, but I do, and it’s my job to make sure our players keep working to get better.”

Swinney ran down a history of Clemson football since he has been the head coach, talking about the adversity his team’s faced prior to the ACC and national championships that were eventually won.

“This program was built through adversity,” Swinney said. “We’re having a little rough patch here, but we’ve had so much success it’s unbelievable. You have to take the good with the bad, and it’s not all bad. We’ll be fine because we have such a great group of people. We have always responded. Everybody has bad moments, but it’s how you respond to those moments. That’s what winners do, and we have a lot of winners on this team.”

After practice Monday, Swinney said his team would be going back to a camp atmosphere to prepare for Saturday’s game against Boston College.