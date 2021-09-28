CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says winners respond to adversity

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney put this year’s Tiger team into perspective Tuesday during his weekly meeting with the media.
“My perspective comes from my experience and my past,” Swinney said. “I think perspective is something that a lot of people don’t have outside of this building, but I do, and it’s my job to make sure our players keep working to get better.”
Swinney ran down a history of Clemson football since he has been the head coach, talking about the adversity his team’s faced prior to the ACC and national championships that were eventually won.
“This program was built through adversity,” Swinney said. “We’re having a little rough patch here, but we’ve had so much success it’s unbelievable. You have to take the good with the bad, and it’s not all bad. We’ll be fine because we have such a great group of people. We have always responded. Everybody has bad moments, but it’s how you respond to those moments. That’s what winners do, and we have a lot of winners on this team.”
After practice Monday, Swinney said his team would be going back to a camp atmosphere to prepare for Saturday’s game against Boston College.
“Sometimes to make progress you have to go backwards,” Swinney said. “We’re not going to make progress if we don’t get better fundamentally. You have to get better at the basics before you get better at anything else. It’s not a funeral around here, I know what the problems are.”
For many Clemson fans, the offense continues to be a main concern. The Tigers rank near the bottom of the ACC in many offensive statistical categories. Swinney said quarterback D.J. Uiagaleilei has been inconsistent to start the year.
“(D.J.) was unbelievable in this game last year,” Swinney said. “He’s shown he can play well, it’s just a matter of putting it all together. (The offense) has to be better around him. He’s done some good things, but we need him to be better at the basics. We’re very inconsistent in having 11 guys get the little things right.”
Clemson will also be without leading rusher Will Shipley, who is expected to miss four weeks after injuring his tibia against N.C. State.
“September has stunk,” Swinney said. “But we got an eight-game season, and we have to go make it the best that we can. That starts with trying to win a game.”
The Tigers open October against an unbeaten Boston College (4-0) team that is coming off a 41-34 victory over Missouri. Swinney said the Eagles are a very experienced team, much like N.C. State last week.
“They are playing with a lot of confidence,” Swinney said. “Last year they were up, and we were turning the ball over. We did not play well defensively in the first half. But we were able to make adjustments and get a win. It’s going to be a great matchup.”
Swinney talked about the BC offensive line that returns all five starters from last season, including four that earned All-ACC honors. Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom were each named preseason All-American’s.
“We got to keep moving forward,” Swinney said. “(Our mistakes) are not complicated, they are simple actually. But, simple things lead to big things and until we get great at the details, we’re not going to get it turned around.”