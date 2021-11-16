CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says Tigers wounded but not dead

Clemson enters Saturday’s matchup against Wake Forest with an outside shot to represent the Atlantic Division at the ACC championship game Dec. 4 in Charlotte.

“We’re a wounded dog on the side of the road, but we’re not dead yet,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about his Tigers' chances of advancing to the title game. “The division is still out there for us, but we have to take care of business.”

The Tigers have played, and won, the last six ACC championships, but a loss to Wake Forest Saturday would give the Demon Deacons their first division title since 2006.

“Wake Forest is a heck of a team,” Swinney said. “They are having a magical year. Dave (Clawson) has a done an awesome job from a leadership standpoint with his team. They are unbelievably consistent and do a great job of playing to their strengths.”

The Demon Deacons enter Saturday’s game with a 9-1 record and are currently unbeaten in the ACC. Their lone loss came to North Carolina in a non-conference matchup. Wake Forest currently leads the conference in scoring offense averaging nearly 45 points per game.

“This is a game of strength on strength,” Swinney said. “They have a really good offense, and we have a pretty good defense.”

Clemson leads the ACC in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and total defense (308.9 ypg).

“Offensively, (Wake) is a handful,” Swinney said. “Their scheme is different and unique and that creates some challenges. They have an experienced quarterback who is savvy and a relentless competitor. He plays behind a really consistent offensive line.”

Wake quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,163 yards and 30 touchdowns. Swinney said the key to stopping the Deacons will be winning the line of scrimmage.

“It’s triple-option football,” Swinney said. “There’s a lot of decision making going on, but they use all the spread components which makes (Wake) unique in its approach. There’s a lot that can happen on any given play, you have to play with option principles. You have to take away easy access throws and win the matchups up front.”

Swinney said Wake Forest presents the best group of receivers that his team has faced this season. He even compared Wake’s leading receiver A.T. Perry to a previous Clemson standout now playing in the NFL.

“(Perry) has a little Tee Higgins in him,” Swinney said. “He has really developed into a good player. He averages nearly 20 yards per catch. (Jaquarii Roberson) averages nearly 17 yards, but you better not sleep on (Taylor Morin) he had nine catches against us last year and a touchdown.”

Swinney said he is proud of the way his team has fought back this season. Since opening the season 2-2, the Tigers have won five of their last six and still have a chance at a nine-win season.

“It hasn’t always been pretty, but I have loved coaching this team this year,” Swinney said. “They have fought to put themselves in a position to win every game. If we take care of business Saturday, then we’re still in the race, but if we don’t then they will celebrate a division title.”

If the Tigers win, they would need Wake Forest to lose next week at Boston College and have N.C. State lose either this week to Syracuse or next week against North Carolina.

Clemson will celebrate Senior Day at Memorial Stadium Saturday but will not have any seniors in the starting offensive lineup. Swinney said receiver Justyn Ross, who was injured Saturday against UConn, is scheduled to have surgery Thursday.

Clemson and Wake Forest are scheduled to kick off at noon Saturday on ESPN.

