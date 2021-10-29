CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says it's 'like I've got the plague'

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sees normally friendly faces avoiding his gaze around town. He also is getting plenty of "praying for you" texts and random letters in his mailbox, some from people he has never met.

That's what happens when a national football championship contender is struggling to stay above .500.

It's "like I've got the plague," Swinney said of Clemson's 4-3 mark.

The six-time defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions have already lost two league games and will need significant help — plus improved play — if the Tigers hope to keep that streak going.

It's a very different experience for fans of the program. Though Swinney said he's not worried.

"It's like you got a stink on you and nobody wants to be around you," he said this week. "We are going to be fine, I promise you."

Swinney hopes Clemson (3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shows that Saturday against a revived Florida State (3-4, 2-2). The Seminoles went through an 0-4 September where coach Mike Norvell's short tenure was already being debated by fans.

But Florida State enters with three straight victories and a growing confidence that things are turning the corner.