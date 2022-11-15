CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney proud of his team's response

Clemson will try to clinch its 12th consecutive 10-win season Saturday against Miami.

After a loss to Notre Dame, Clemson defeated Louisville 31-16 to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

“I’m proud of the way our team responded (against Louisville),” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “It was a good bounce back win. They were able to manage the failure, but now you have to manage the success. We’ll have to stay focused, we have another opportunity against Miami.”

The Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) defeated Georgia Tech 35-14 last week as freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first start of the season. Brown threw for three touchdowns and also rushed for 87 yards.

“(Miami) presents a lot of unknowns,” Swinney said. “They have played three quarterbacks, and each one is a little different. They will probably get No. 21 (Henry Parrish Jr.) back, he’s their leading rusher. On defense, they’re a fast, athletic group that’s very aggressive.”

Against Louisville, Clemson rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers were led by Phil Mafah who finished with 106 yards on 10 carries.

“(Mafah) made some runs where he just ran over guys,” Swinney said. “He’s becoming more confident, and we see it in practice, but he’s coming into his own. He catches the ball well and is good in protection.”

Swinney praised running backs coach C.J. Spiller for what he has been able to accomplish this season.

“C.J. has done an awesome job in that room,” Swinney said. “Those backs are prepared every week, and are the best part of our team. We always know what we’re going to get, they bring toughness, physicality and relentless effort.”

With two home games remaining, Clemson is choosing to recognize its seniors this week against the Hurricanes. Swinney said he expects nearly 30 seniors to be honored prior to the game.

“These seniors have been through a lot,” Swinney said. “They have invested a lot of time in the program, and it takes a lot of commitment to finish in our program.”

With two more wins, the current senior class will look finish its career undefeated at Memorial Stadium.

“They definitely take a lot of pride in that,” Swinney said of the record. “They want to win these last two home games, they want to win an ACC championship after getting knocked off the mountain last year.”

Swinney said the Tigers are currently in the “fourth quarter” of their season.

“It’s all about the finish,” Swinney said. “That’s what everybody remembers. If you lose these next two games, nobody remembers you were 9-1. You want to be your best this time of year, most teams grow weary but we want to get stronger.”

At the end of the press conference, Swinney was asked about former offensive coordinator, and current Virginia head coach Tony Elliott.

“(Tony) has dealt with a lot in his life, and is one of the best people I know,” Swinney said. “Nobody wants to be in a situation like this, but he will do as a good a job as anybody in nurturing these guys and putting his arms around the Virginia family. He’ll make sure these young men grieve and process things moving forward. I’m glad he’s there for those kids, community and the families. He’s a special guy.”