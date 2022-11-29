CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney proud of conference consistency

After a one-year absence, Clemson is preparing to make its return to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday in Charlotte.

“Seventh time in eight years,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “It’s always special, and speaks to the consistency of this program. I’m proud of our guys they have definitely earned it.”

For the first time since 2013, the Tigers enter their next game after suffering a loss to in-state rival South Carolina.

“(Monday) was a tough day,” Swinney said as Clemson began its practices for North Carolina. “We had to reset, own (the loss) and learn from it. We had to get everyone on the same page and get back to work. It’s never acceptable to lose that game, it’s been nine years since having a meeting like we did on Sunday, but we had a good practice and we’re re-focused and on to the next opponent.”

Swinney said his team still has a lot to play for this weekend.

“We have two goals left,” Swinney said. “We won’t hit all five (goals) this year, but if we’re able to get four out of five, we have a chance for a great year. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

North Carolina will represent the Coastal Division in Saturday’s championship game. The Tar Heels opened the year 9-1, but have lost to Georgia Tech and N.C. State in the last two weeks.

Six of UNC’s eight conference games have been decided by four points or less. The Tar Heel are 4-2 in those games.

Swinney praised UNC quarterback Drake Maye who has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 35 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also leads the Tar Heels in rushing with 629 yards and six touchdowns.

“Offensively, (UNC) is the best we’ve seen by far,” Swinney said. “Very good, and consistent. (Maye) is really good, and was probably leading for the Heisman going into their game with Georgia Tech. He just missed some players, but he’s very impressive. He’s also a productive runner not just with designed runs, but also scrambling.”

After Saturday’s loss to the Gamecocks, many Clemson fans were hoping to see a change at quarterback when the Tigers take the field in Charlotte. Swinney said earlier this week DJ Uiagalelei will remain the starter after throwing for just 99 yards against South Carolina.

“It’s disappointing the way we finished,” Swinney said of the passing game. “We’re not executing the way we need to, at least this past week. We’re not where we need to be.”

Swinney counted the number of dropped passes, and missed plays Clemson had against South Carolina.

“We have to capitalize on the lay-ups, the plays that are there,” Swinney said. “We don’t have to do anything spectacular. There’s a lack of confidence and lack of details at the receiver position. We had some guys struggle from a consistency standpoint, and we don’t have that type of room for error right now.”

After leaving Saturday’s game with an injury, Swinney announced Tuesday that receiver Beaux Collins will have surgery next week and be finished for the season.