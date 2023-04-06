Clemson held its second scrimmage Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, and head coach Dabo Swinney called it one of the best days his team has had all spring.

“Really competitive on both sides,” Swinney said. “Some good, some bad from both the offense and defense. A great way to go into Easter break this weekend.”

Swinney praised new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and his staff for what they have been able to install this spring.

“Garrett (Riley) has been awesome, he's done an amazing job getting us to this point in feeling confident about where we're headed,” Swinney said. “A lot more to do and build on, but I think main goal is to come out of spring with a lot of momentum and confidence going into the summer, and I've seen that.”

Swinney said he’s also seen enough from sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik to know he can have success in Riley’s offense.

“We want to attack where weaknesses are and take matchups where they need to be, but you have to have a quarterback that can do that, and I think we have that,” Swinney said. “Cade has demonstrated really good understanding. This is a quarterback-friendly offense, and he will have the flexibility to do a lot of things.”

Klubnik is also becoming more of a leader on offense as Swinney talked about his taking over command of the huddle and the energy he brings to every practice.

“There’s been a complete buy-in,” Swinney said of Klubnik. “There’s also more self-awareness and accountability.”

Swinney said he’s been impressed with the leadership skills of a number of young players including sophomore receiver Antonio Williams and sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz along with junior tight end Jake Briningstool and junior Phil Mafah.

“I’m pleased with what we’ve been able to get done,” Swinney said. “We looked like a team that has improved, and starting to see some leadership from the younger guys…which is encouraging. I think this team will be one that can compete at the highest level. The margin for error is small, but they got a shot.”

Freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods continues to impress despite only being with the team a few months. Woods was ranked the ninth-best prospect by ESPN coming out of Alabaster, Ala.

“No deficiencies,” Swinney said. “He’s demonstrated he can learn the playbook, the only thing he’s lacking is game experience at this level. He gets it fundamentally, technically and has the aptitude to play multiple positions. He hasn’t been overwhelmed in anything, if we were playing today he would be on the field.”

Swinney said the team will have a walk-through next week after its break, and finish the spring season Saturday, April 15 with the annual Orange and White Game.

“I would love to see us fill (Memorial Stadium) up,” Swinney said. “We need a great crowd, some energy and some excitement. What an opportunity for guys to grow, and have some of the younger guys getting some bigger roles they normally would not have. It creates another level of preparation that you just don’t get from a normal scrimmage or practice. It’s great for the young guys, and goes a long way for us in preparing them for the season.”

The Orange and White Game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. You can watch it on ACC Network Extra.