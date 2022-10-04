CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney leads unbeaten Tigers on road to BC

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has fond memories of Chestnut Hill and Boston College.

“We look forward to going up there,” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “It’s the first game we ever won. I had never been there as a head coach, but I remember going up there and how impressed I was with how our guys played.”

The Tigers defeated Boston College 27-21, snapping a six-game losing streak to the Eagles. Clemson currently boasts an 11-game win streak in the series, but has not played in Boston since 2018.

“Boston College is one of the toughest teams we play each year,” Swinney said. “I have a ton of respect for their program and coaches. It’s the most physical game we play each year, and it’s usually a battle.”

The Tigers defeated BC 19-13 at home last season. Clemson is currently unbeaten after defeating 14th ranked N.C. State 30-20 last Saturday.

“I’m proud of our team, and where they are at this point (in the season),” Swinney said. “I thought we played our best game last week, and it’s a reflection of guys maturing through practice. We have another big challenge going on the road this week.”

Boston College is led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The senior has thrown for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

“Last year, they big-played us to death,” Swinney said. “They were able to manufacture a lot of explosive plays, especially in the first half. We’re preparing for a different style of play this week. One things for sure, we have to find No. 4 (Zay Flowers). He’s one of the best in college football, and they’re going to get the ball to him 10 to 15 times per game.”

Flowers, a senior receiver, has 34 catches for 481 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“(Boston College) plays with a lot of juice,” Swinney said. “They showed their toughness last week in a win over Louisville. We have to play with a lot of discipline against these guys; it will be a big challenge for our defense.”

The Tigers will once again be without defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who is still dealing with a kidney-related issue. Swinney said Bresee practiced this week but spent most of his time working with the training staff.

“(Bryan) is doing well,” Swinney said. “(The trainers) have a protocol in place for him, so he’s doing a lot of conditioning this week. All of his numbers are where they need to be, and if things go well we hope to get him back next week.”

Another defensive lineman, Xavier Thomas, is continuing to practice, but Swinney was unsure whether he would be ready to play against the Eagles.

“He’s right there,” Swinney said. “(Tuesday) and Wednesday will be big for him. He’s day-to-day, but last week was better than the week before. The foot has healed, he looks great he’s just working on conditioning.”

Offensively, Swinney said he hopes to see his team be a little more precise in the way they do things against Boston College.

“We still have some things to clean up,” Swinney said. “We have to bring a sense of urgency. There are a lot of things that impact timing, including stupid penalties. We have to finish a few more plays, but we're doing more good than bad. Trust me, nobody is satisfied.”

Boston College has designated Saturday’s game against the Tigers as its “Red Bandana Game.” The tradition started in 2014 to honor former BC lacrosse player Welles Crowther who was credited with saving the lives of nearly a dozen people on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s an amazing tribute they do to him,” Swinney said. “I had a chance to meet his family, and I have a red bandana that’s in my briefcase today. It’s just something I’ve always held onto. I have admiration for who he was.”

Clemson and Boston College are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m.