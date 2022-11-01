CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney going with his 'ace' against Irish

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney compared quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to an ace pitcher who struggled in his last start.

“D.J. has had some bad moments, but he’s a totally different guy,” Swinney said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Our expectation is for him to go play his best game, go back to work. People are not perfect, we have moments from time to time, but you learn from it and you move on.”

Uiagalelei struggled in his last start against Syracuse, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble that was returned 90 yards for a touchdown. Swinney decided to insert freshman Cade Klubnik in the fourth quarter with the Tigers trailing by 11 points.

“That’s why you have a team, and that team was able to rally,” Swinney said. “It’s a skill to be able to find a way to win a game like that. You have days that go the other way too, I’m proud of D.J. and how he’s led. He knows what he has to do ... he’s the ace.”

After a bye last week, Clemson prepares to face Notre Dame in South Bend Saturday. The Tigers last made the trip in 2020 during its COVID-19 season. Uiagalelei started at quarterback for the injured Trevor Lawrence and threw for 439 yards and two touchdown and also rushed for another touchdown.

“(D.J.) was amazing in that game,” Swinney said. “He made some big plays and was able to keep his poise, the moment wasn’t too big for him. He executed the plan well and did everything he could to give us a chance to win.”

Notre Dame opened the season 0-2 but has won five of its last six games, including last week’s 41-24 victory over Syracuse.

“They are a really good football team,” Swinney said. “(Marcus) Freeman has done a great job of settling them in. They had some tough losses, but it shows the type of leader he is. They are a veteran football team that seems to have found their identity.”

Swinney said he expects a physical game.

“They have a style of play, and you’re either ready for it or you’re not,” Swinney said. “We can’t turn the ball over (four against Syracuse), it’s hard to overcome that on the road. This is a complete football team.”

After Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, the Tigers close the season with three straight home games. Swinney said November is when he hopes his team will be playing its best football.

“Everything builds,” Swinney said. “You make adjustments along the way, but this is where we hoped we would be. We’re 8-0, but it’s not the way I envisioned it happening. There are challenges along the way, but we’re in a good spot. We’re a team with our best football in front of us. The next step is putting it all together.”+