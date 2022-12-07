CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney excited for Orange Bowl opportunity

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney joined Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Orange Bowl introductory press conference held Wednesday in Miami.

Swinney commented on his first Orange Bowl experience when he was an assistant at Alabama. The Crimson Tide fell to Michigan 35-34 in overtime as the Wolverines were led by future NFL star Tom Brady.

The Tigers (11-2) earned a trip to the Orange Bowl after defeating North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Tennessee enters the Dec. 30 matchup with a 10-2 record and wins over Alabama and Louisiana State.

“You get 12 games at the beginning of the season,” Swinney said. “Those are given to you, but the (Orange Bowl) is a game that is earned. It’s a great reward for both programs having a wonderful season.”

Swinney said he was excited for his players and staff to get the opportunity to experience the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are making their seventh appearance in the game, and third under Swinney. The Tigers last appearance was the 2015 College Football Playoff. Clemson is 4-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl game.

“To me, this is a playoff game,” Swinney said. “This game features two teams that have been in the mix all year. In a few years, it will be a playoff game, (Coach) Huepel has revived Tennessee.”

Despite missing the College Football Playoff, Swinney said the Orange Bowl game is still very important for the future of the Clemson program.

“Postseason is always important,” Swinney said. “Four teams get to go to the playoffs, but we have an opportunity to compete at the highest level. It gives our seniors a chance to showcase themselves on final time, and gives our young players a chance to experience the postseason. We like to play (football) and now we have one final opportunity this year.”

With playoff aspirations on the line, both teams had losses late in the season that took them out of the CFP discussion. Swinney mentioned the lessons he took from the Tigers two losses this year.

“When you win, you have to move on, and when you have a disappointing loss, you have to move on,” Swinney said. “I’ve only had one undefeated season at Clemson, it’s hard to go undefeated. There’s opportunity in every game to teach, develop and grow the culture of the program. It comes down to basics.”

Tennessee currently leads the nation in total offense with 6,457 yards and offensive touchdowns with 74. Swinney said his team will need to match the Volunteers on the scoreboard in order to go away with a victory.

“If you playing Tennessee, you better score. If we don’t (score) then we have no chance,” Swinney said. “Not only do (the Volunteers) score, but they score fast. I’ve watched them all year, and it’s incredible, they have scored on everybody. I don’t think it will be a 6-3 game.”

With both schools featuring the color Orange in their uniforms, Swinney was asked what the Tigers planned to wear against the Volunteers.

“I think we’re wearing orange pants and white jerseys,” Swinney said. “We asked the players what they wanted, but we have orange helmets and orange tape and orange shoes…there’s going to be a lot of it.”