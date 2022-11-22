CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney embraces rivalry with USC

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

“I’m thankful for this team, and the amount of work they’ve put in since January,” Swinney told the media Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “They have been a lot of fun, and battled all year. We’re 10-1 and I’m proud of them.”

The Tigers have clinched the ACC Atlantic Division and will play for the ACC championship next week against North Carolina, but Swinney said his team is focused on its rivalry game with South Carolina Saturday.

“When you lose this game, it stinks,” Swinney said. “There’s nothing good about it. When you win, it’s great and it’s been that way forever.”

“Our focus is finishing strong, and playing our best for four quarters,” Swinney said. “There’s a lot to manage this week, so we have to work on staying focused. It’s rivalry week, you can feel the intensity because everyone is paying attention.”

Both teams enter the game with conference victories. Clemson defeated Miami 40-10 while South Carolina upset fifth-ranked Tennessee 63-38.

“Shane (Beamer) has done a great job, and they’re coming off a huge win,” Swinney said. “They played their best game, and we played our best game, both teams should have a lot of confidence. Defensively, they are talented up front and offensively, I don’t know if I have ever seen a team be hotter than what they were last week.”

As an Alabama native, Swinney said it has been easy to embrace the rivalry.

“Growing up in Alabama, you have to declare at the hospital (Alabama or Auburn) and they put it on your birth certificate,” Swinney said. “My whole life, 33 years (before coming to Clemson) that’s all I knew. Then, 13 times being a part of the rivalry as either a player or a coach…it’s in your blood.”

Swinney said it was easy to make the transition when moving to the Palmetto State.

“When you come to South Carolina, it’s no different,” Swinney said. “The logos may be different, but the rivalry is not. I remember going on the road recruiting in 1993, you step in the high school and immediately half the people don’t like you because you’re the ‘Clemson guy.’ For me, it’s a natural thing, it felt normal.”

This season marks Swinney’s 19th in the rivalry, and 13th as head coach. He said he remembers the 2008 game when he led the Tigers to a 31-14 win as interim head coach.

“I’m probably not here if we don’t win that one,” Swinney said. “It would have been a lot tougher for (then athletics director) Terry Don Phillips to give me the opportunity. I don’t know what would have happened.”

Clemson’s current seven-game win streak is the longest in the rivalry as the Tigers also won seven straight from 1934-40. Swinney said his team must overcome the emotion of such a big game.

“You have to play well in this game,” Swinney said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to execution, and doing what it takes to win football games. Once emotion gets out of the way it comes down to football. The most pumped up team isn’t going to win. We have great respect for (South Carolina). They have a lot of energy and belief, it doesn’t matter how many we’ve won we have to play well and earn it Saturday.”