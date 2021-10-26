CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Noles 'way better than their record,' Swinney says

After last year’s cancellation in Tallahassee, Clemson and Florida State are prepared to meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Last season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he standard to cancel the game was not met, and accused Florida State of using COVID as an excuse not to play the game.
When asked Tuesday at his weekly press conference burying the hatchet with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, Swinney responded that he never knew of any hatchet.
“I’ve talked to (Norvell) many times, whether it be on conference calls, or I saw him at coach (Bobby) Bowden’s funeral. He’s done a great job of taking over a challenging situation,” Swinney said.
Swinney talked about the upcoming game with the Seminoles.
“I’m impressed with what Florida State has done,” Swinney said. “Starting the season 0-4, that coaching staff has done a great job of creating belief and keeping that team going. Their defense is playing really well. (Jermaine Johnson) is probably the best defensive end we’ve seen this season.”
Florida State carries a three-game win streak entering Saturday’s game, and Swinney credits starting quarterback Jordan Travis with FSU’s recent success.
“That quarterback is the key,” Swinney said. “He’s settled them down. He’s a confident player, tough, a natural leader and he makes big plays. He’s the type of player that can beat you by himself.”
Travis has thrown for 636 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 344 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions, but only one in the Seminoles three victories.
“Those first four games, they had 11 turnovers,” Swinney said. “In their victories, only three turnovers. That usually goes hand-in-hand. It’s a group playing with a lot of confidence. They are way better than their record.”
Clemson enters Saturday’s game 4-3 after a 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh Saturday. The Tigers have not suffered three losses in a season since 2014. The last time they had four losses was 2011.
“Football is tough,” Swinney said. “Sometimes you can have a year where you deal with a lot of craziness, and that’s what we’re experiencing now. I’ve never had a year with this many injuries. We’ve had 14 or 15 guys out for the year, it’s crazy. These are not just roster guys, but players that would be traveling, starting and making an impact.”
Swinney said this season has reinforced the little things it takes to win at a high level.
“It’s hard to win with such a small margin for error, which is what we have right now,” Swinney said. “We have been in position to win every game; this is an opportunity to learn from the struggle. As coaches, we get the chance to teach a lot of young players, and those players will be back next year and know this feeling. Now is the time to embrace and lean on the foundations of our program.”
The Clemson offense continues to struggle behind quarterback D.J. Uiagaleilei. The sophomore was pulled from Saturday’s game in favor of Taisun Phommachanh.
“D.J. has responded great,” Swinney said Tuesday. “He went right back out there (against Pitt) and led a touchdown drive. I wish we could have given him another chance there at the end of the game. He’s self-aware and cares a bunch. He does have to get better, he hasn’t been consistent enough and we haven’t been consistent enough around him. Some of it has been continuity, but he has been affected by disappointment. He will be just fine.”
Swinney said he hopes to have offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn and receivers Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams back after injury. Linebacker Jake Venables will be a game-time decision and running back Kobe Pace is out with COVID protocol.
Swinney said Clemson will also honor former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden, who died earlier this year. He said former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden will be on hand to help honor his father Saturday.
Clemson and Florida State will meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.
Notes
- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the times and networks for the week of Nov. 6. ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for Clemson at Louisville.
- The ACC announced thta linebacker James Skalski earned ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson's game against No. 23 Pitt.