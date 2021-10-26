CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Noles 'way better than their record,' Swinney says

Travis has thrown for 636 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 344 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions, but only one in the Seminoles three victories.

“Those first four games, they had 11 turnovers,” Swinney said. “In their victories, only three turnovers. That usually goes hand-in-hand. It’s a group playing with a lot of confidence. They are way better than their record.”

Clemson enters Saturday’s game 4-3 after a 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh Saturday. The Tigers have not suffered three losses in a season since 2014. The last time they had four losses was 2011.

“Football is tough,” Swinney said. “Sometimes you can have a year where you deal with a lot of craziness, and that’s what we’re experiencing now. I’ve never had a year with this many injuries. We’ve had 14 or 15 guys out for the year, it’s crazy. These are not just roster guys, but players that would be traveling, starting and making an impact.”

Swinney said this season has reinforced the little things it takes to win at a high level.