CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'Huge game despite the record'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) used their bye week as a chance to get healthy and prepare for Friday’s ACC matchup with Syracuse.

“We going to try and do something we have yet to accomplish this year, and that’s win on the road,” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly media conference. “It’s still a huge game, despite the record. If we want to have any chance of staying in the hunt, we have to take care of business.”

Prior to the bye, Clemson defeated Boston College 19-13 behind 231 rushing yards. Swinney said he is excited to see how his team responds after the progress they made against the Eagles.

“We have to be able to run the ball,” Swinney said. “I think you saw that against Boston College. Our ability to run the ball gives you more opportunities in the passing game, but you have to be able to finish them. Hopefully that’s the next step for us.”

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 13-of-28 passes against the Eagles and did not throw a touchdown. Swinney said there have been some missed opportunities in the passing game, but he feels his team is on the verge of putting it all together.