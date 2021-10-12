CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'Huge game despite the record'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) used their bye week as a chance to get healthy and prepare for Friday’s ACC matchup with Syracuse.
“We going to try and do something we have yet to accomplish this year, and that’s win on the road,” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly media conference. “It’s still a huge game, despite the record. If we want to have any chance of staying in the hunt, we have to take care of business.”
Prior to the bye, Clemson defeated Boston College 19-13 behind 231 rushing yards. Swinney said he is excited to see how his team responds after the progress they made against the Eagles.
“We have to be able to run the ball,” Swinney said. “I think you saw that against Boston College. Our ability to run the ball gives you more opportunities in the passing game, but you have to be able to finish them. Hopefully that’s the next step for us.”
Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 13-of-28 passes against the Eagles and did not throw a touchdown. Swinney said there have been some missed opportunities in the passing game, but he feels his team is on the verge of putting it all together.
“It’s the fundamental things you see in the some of the misses,” Swinney said of his quarterback. “That’s why he’s going back to the basics, working on footwork. But it’s everywhere, not just with (D.J.), usually when you’re not performing where you think you should it’s not the effort, but the technique.”
Leading receiver Justyn Ross should be available Friday after taking a hit to the head against Boston College. Ross had just one catch for 15 yards before the injury against the Eagles.
“The open date came at a great time for us,” Swinney said. “We got healthy, had more time to work on Clemson and got some guys in a better place.”
Last week, Syracuse fell to Wake Forest 40-37 in overtime. It was the second consecutive week the Orange dropped a game by three points after losing to Florida State 33-30.
“They’re not much different from us,” Swinney said. “They’re two plays from being 5-1. It’s a team that’s playing tough on both sides of the ball. They have a lot of experience and they’re defense is one of the best at sacking the quarterback and causing negative plays.”
Syracuse leads the ACC in sacks (22) and tackles for loss (47). Senior defensive lineman Cody Roscoe leads the league with 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.
On offense, Syracuse features a two-headed rushing attack led by freshman running back Sean Tucker.
“They have two really good players running the football,” Swinney said. “(Tucker) is a really good player, but their quarterback is fast. When we lost to them in 2017, we were terrible on defense that night. Third down will be critical, we have to get off the field.”
Tucker leads the ACC in rushing with 791 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Shradar ranks ninth overall with 412 yards and eight touchdowns.
“We have to do a good job of tackling,” Swinney said. “We must be disruptive up front and make sure our linebackers are making the tackles in space, because their guys can take it the distance.”
Clemson and Syracuse kick off Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.