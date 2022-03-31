CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Defense sets the tone in second scrimmage

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the defense set the tone as the Tigers completed their second scrimmage Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

“I saw us make some great hustle plays from the defensive side,” Swinney said. “We have a group of linebackers that stand out, and we all know what we have up front. Those guys are as advertised. We’ve pushed the reps on some of the (backups). They have done a great job, very productive.”

Swinney said what he saw from the secondary Wednesday was good despite Clemson having three scholarship cornerbacks healthy enough to practice.

“(The secondary) got their hands on the ball today,” Swinney said after the scrimmage. “We had not had a lot of interceptions during practice, but today we had two picks. That was really good to see.”

Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride each returned interceptions for touchdowns. Wiggins played in 11 games last season, making three tackles and breaking up three passes.

“Nate has a chance to be special,” Swinney said. “He’s having the type of spring that we all hoped he would have, and Toriano continues to get better and better.

Swinney said returning safety Andrew Mukuba has had a great spring.

“(Andrew) has played corner, he’s played nickel, he’s played both safeties, so he can do a little bit of everything,” Swinney said. “His exposure this spring has been helpful to our team.”

Offensively, Phil Mafah continues to be the lone scholarship running back. Swinney said last year’s leading rusher Will Shipley has returned to the team but will be limited in practice and will not play in the Orange and White game.

“It’s been fun to see (Mafah) be the guy,” Swinney said. “He has responded well, I love his demeanor and his leadership.”

Swinney said quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started slow in the scrimmage Wednesday but finished 12-of-20 passing. He said freshman Cade Klubnik continues to impress.

“D.J. has had an excellent spring,” Swinney said. “There were a couple of (throws) that he should have made today, but he’s taking great ownership of what he is doing. (Cade) is another one of those players that is as advertised. He’s a sponge and I’m proud of what he’s been able to do.”

According to Swinney, Clemson was without 15 players during Wednesday’s scrimmage, including offensive linemen Walker Parks (illness) and Colin Sadler (injury).

“We have a lot of guys out, but we also have a lot of guys that need work,” Swinney said. “We have to put 11 out there to practice, so right now we have linebackers playing corner. We have a little bit of everything right now, just so we can practice. The guys that really need the work are getting it.”

Swinney said Sadler’s injury was unfortunate because he was having a really good spring, but was confident in seeing the other linemen play a lot of different positions.

“We have a lot of guys getting a ton of work,” Swinney said. “There is a large group of redshirt sophomores (on the offensive line) that we need to see make that jump, and we’re seeing it in all those guys. We’ve been able to evaluate the guys we need to evaluate.”

Clemson will finish spring practice Saturday, April 9, at the annual Orange and White game played at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network.

