CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo wants better effort from Clemson defense

On Mondays during the season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gathers his team together to watch film of the previous week’s game.

Part of that film session includes Swinney pointing out when a player is “loafing.”

“Mental Monday is all about getting your mind right,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “We enjoy the win, celebrate the win, but we have to get better and (the film) is how we do it. Everyone takes ownership of that.”

Swinney said he pointed out a lot of loafing Monday after the Tigers' 35-12 win over Furman. Clemson’s defense gave up 384 yards of total offense to the Paladins.

“I was disappointed in the effort,” Swinney said of his defense. “We’re doing a good job in a lot of areas, but I didn’t like the juice they played with (against Furman). It was short week, and we played a base defense, but give Furman credit. They played harder than we did and executed their plan better than we did. Guys weren’t ready to play, you have to show up and that’s on me.”

After holding Georgia Tech to 2-of-16 on third downs in the season opener, Clemson allowed Furman to convert 10-of-18 third downs while holding the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

“We didn’t do a good job of getting off the field,” Swinney said. “Our guys didn’t show up Saturday, but they better be ready to play this week.”

Clemson will play host to Louisiana Tech Saturday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off a 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin.

“This will be a big challenge for us this week,” Swinney said. “This team has some dudes. They return 17 starters and have 24 transfers; it’s a bunch of new people and a new coach (Sonny Cumbie). They have good experience across the board.”

After watching top 10 programs Texas A&M and Notre Dame lose last week, Swinney said he hopes his team will respond to what he pointed out in the Tigers' latest film session.

“You can’t take for granted that it’s hard to win,” Swinney said. “The game’s never been played on paper, you have to show up and compete. You look across the country, talent is just part of the equation. Effort doesn’t go in a slump, it leads to confidence and consistency. Intensity leads to focus and concentration.”

On offense, Swinney said quarterback DJ Uiagalelei played with a lot of confidence against Furman. The sophomore finished the game 21-of-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

“(DJ) is playing with a lot of poise right now, and I think he took another step (against Furman),” Swinney said. “We have to be more efficient in the run game, and just finish on offense.”

Swinney said All-ACC defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is questionable for Saturday’s game. Bresee’s sister Ella is currently battling brain cancer. The team wore shirts that read “Ella Strong” during the Tiger Walk before facing Furman.

“If (Bryan) wants to play, he’ll play,” Swinney said. “But he’s got a lot more important things on his mind right now than football. I hope everyone will continue to keep the Bresee family in your thoughts and prayers because they're really in a tough place right now, so just continue to lift them up and remember them.”