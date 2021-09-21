CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo, Tigers expect challenge from Wolfpack

After managing just 17 points against its two FBS opponents this season, Clemson’s offense will look to get on track against N.C. State Saturday.

“I assure you, we don’t stink,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “It’s just a matter of time before we put it all together, but we better put it together this week.”

Swinney said he has been happy with the effort of his offense, but the lack of experience has led to a breakdown in technique.

“When you have young players that are unsure of what they are supposed to be doing, then your fundamentals go out the window,” Swinney said. “It’s preparing with purpose, which is what we’re doing, then having commitment and great effort. It is effort and technique that lead to execution, and that is what’s hurting us now.”

Against Georgia Tech, Swinney said his offense prepared for a certain style they had seen on video, but when the Tigers took the field, they got a much different look.

“They were dropping eight guys into coverage and daring us to run the ball, which we did,” Swinney said. “I was proud of the way our team made adjustments, but we didn’t finish drives. When you make mistakes and turn the ball over, you find yourself in a dogfight.”