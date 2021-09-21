CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo, Tigers expect challenge from Wolfpack

After managing just 17 points against its two FBS opponents this season, Clemson’s offense will look to get on track against N.C. State Saturday.
“I assure you, we don’t stink,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “It’s just a matter of time before we put it all together, but we better put it together this week.”
Swinney said he has been happy with the effort of his offense, but the lack of experience has led to a breakdown in technique.
“When you have young players that are unsure of what they are supposed to be doing, then your fundamentals go out the window,” Swinney said. “It’s preparing with purpose, which is what we’re doing, then having commitment and great effort. It is effort and technique that lead to execution, and that is what’s hurting us now.”
Against Georgia Tech, Swinney said his offense prepared for a certain style they had seen on video, but when the Tigers took the field, they got a much different look.
“They were dropping eight guys into coverage and daring us to run the ball, which we did,” Swinney said. “I was proud of the way our team made adjustments, but we didn’t finish drives. When you make mistakes and turn the ball over, you find yourself in a dogfight.”
Freshman running back Will Shipley led the Tigers with two touchdown runs, and was named ACC Rookie of the Week.
“(Shipley) is special,” Swinney said. “He has great vision, great toughness, he’s fast, he’s a complete player and he’s relentless. He fights for every inch and is not satisfied with being tackled. If everybody is working as hard as him, big plays will come.”
On defense, Clemson remains the only FBS school in the country yet to allow a touchdown. The Tigers had a fourth-and-goal stop Saturday to help preserve a win over the Yellow Jackets.
“The defense is just focused on their job, and that’s to stop people,” Swinney said. “They have maturity, experience and pride in performance. Coming into this year, we have 20 guys that have started for us on defense. It’s a deep, talented group with a lot of competition. They’re not satisfied with winning the game, they want to dominate.”
Swinney expects a major challenge from N.C. State. The Wolfpack return nine starters on offense and eight starters on defense. He said he is excited to see his team in their first true road game this year.
“They are one of the most experienced teams in the country,” Swinney said. “Offensively, the quarterback is a very good player. He’s an excellent thrower, athletic and moves around well in the pocket. They have four starters back on the offense line and are very physical up front.”
Tiger tracks
- Swinney said defensive lineman Tyler Davis had surgery to repair a torn bicep he suffered in the game against Georgia Tech. Davis played the entire game, and Swinney said he did not know Davis was injured until the final play. Swinney called it a big loss for the defense.
- Swinney confirmed Tuesday that running back Lyn-J Dixon has entered the transfer portal. He said the running back wanted to get a head start on the portal but called it a surprise.
- Clemson and North Carolina State’s rivalry is known as the Textile Bowl. The two teams were unable to play last season due to COVID but resume the rivalry Saturday.