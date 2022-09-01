CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo says Tigers have different perspective entering 2022

After losing three games last season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said his current roster enters the year with a different perspective compared to other recent Tiger teams.

“This group has a respect for what it takes (to get to a championship),” Swinney said during his weekly press conference Thursday. “For young people that haven’t faced much adversity, that’s what makes you stronger, makes you grow. This team knows what it’s like to be 4-3 at Clemson, and that’s not good.”

After a 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh, the Tigers rallied to win their last six games, including the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State.

“To see them finish the way they did, having an appreciation for winning, they took great momentum into the offseason,” Swinney said. “We’ve been going since January, (and the opener) is just the next step for us in our journey of 2022.”

Clemson is scheduled to open its season Monday in Atlanta against ACC foe Georgia Tech. The game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff.

“We open on Monday Night Football, and hopefully we can close the season on Monday Night Football,” Swinney said.

The Tigers are hoping to return to the national championship game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles.

“I can’t wait to see us play,” Swinney said. “I want to see us compete against somebody other than ourselves. We had three weeks of camp, and there’s been a lot of competition on the practice field. We have excellent leadership and I like the attitude and work ethic of our team. Those are the intangibles that win.”

Swinney emphasized the importance of winning the opening game.

“Typically, openers are the toughest game to prepare for,” Swinney said. “You have no tape, a group of new coaches and forever to get ready. Throw in the fact it’s a conference game on the road. Georgia Tech had a bunch of new faces on the coaching staff and personnel on the field.”

Swinney mapped out his team’s goals with winning the first game a priority.

“Our objective is to achieve our first goal and that’s win the opener,” Swinney said. “That may seem like a simple goal, but if you look at how that applies to Clemson, there have been 26 league championships (at Clemson) and those teams were 22-3-1 in the opener. It’s a pretty significant game.”

Clemson defeated the Yellow Jackets 14-8 last season in Memorial Stadium. Swinney said his team was fortunate to get the victory.

“We have respect for every team we play, especially in conference,” Swinney said. “We have to go execute and earn it on the field.”

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 18-of-25 for 126 yards and no touchdowns in the win against Tech last year. There were times last year Uiagalelei was criticized for his performance on the field. Swinney said he expects the junior QB to be better this season.

“We have to be better around (DJ),” Swinney said. “If we’re better around him then there will be less pressure on him. That’s not a knock on last year’s team, but if we’re better around him then he will be better. He still has to do the things in his world as well, but I feel great about the supporting cast starting with the guys up front. If they play like they practice, then I think we’ll be much better.”