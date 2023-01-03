 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Bresee leaving for NFL

clemson, Bryan Bresee

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) get the sack on Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6).

 DonnyKnightPhotography.smugmug.com

CLEMSON — Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is heading to the NFL.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound third-year starter said Monday on social media he was entering the draft, saying it was a lifelong dream of his to play in the NFL.

It had been a difficult season for Bresee and his family. His 15-year-old sister, Ella, died of brain cancer in September, her fight leading many of his coaches, teammates and Tiger fans to wear “Ella Strong” T-shirts.

Later in the season, Bresee was treated for a kidney infection. In all, he missed four games and finished the season with 15 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

Bresee was ranked the No. 1 college prospect three years ago and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive rookie of the year after 2020.

His second season was cut short after he tore his ACL four games in and missed the rest of 2021.

Bresee, in his post, thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for his time with the Tigers. “Although I'm excited for this next chapter of my football journey,” he wrote, “I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”

Orange Bowl game notes

Orange Bowl game notes

• Clemson finished the season 11-3. The 2022 season was Clemson’s 11th 11-win season in school history and its eighth in the last 11 years.

