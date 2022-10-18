CLEMSON FOOTBALL: ACC battle features top QBs

The ACC’s Atlantic Division is currently the only Power Five football division that features for teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Two of those ranked teams are set to meet in Clemson Saturday as the fifth-ranked Tigers face the 14th-ranked Syracuse Orange.

“I think anybody can beat anybody in this league,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in his press conference Tuesday. “You better show up to play each week, right now I’m focused on Clemson and making sure our team is ready to play.”

Syracuse enters Saturday’s game 6-0 after a 24-9 victory over NC State. The Orange average nearly 433 yards per game on offense while scoring an average of 36 points per game.

“This is a great matchup with two good football teams,” Swinney said. “(Syracuse head coach) Dino (Babers) has an offense that can score. They have a scheme that creates challenges with a lot of different looks and it starts with the quarterback.”

Garrett Shrader has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns, but Swinney is more impressed with what he is able to do as a runner.

“He’s a great kid, tough kid,” Swinney said. “He loves to run the football, and punishes people when he does it. He doesn’t look to get down, and can flat out run.”

As a runner, Shrader has 300 yards and five touchdowns.

“(Syracuse) is becoming more and more confident as a team,” Swinney said. “They have continued to get better as the season progresses. They have a lot of belief. There are only nine undefeated teams left in the Power Five, you don’t get lucky to be undefeated this late in the season.”

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continues to impress Swinney this season after struggling during his sophomore year.

“He’s more confident in himself, and the people around him,” Swinney said. “When you’re confident, it usually leads to better production. It’s a product of the work he’s put in, and mentally he’s just in a different place compared to last year.”

Uiagalelei finished last season completing 54-percent of his passes and threw for nine touchdowns. So far this season, he’s completing 64-percent of his passes and has thrown for 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

“There’s been a lot more continuity up front, and he didn’t have that last year,” Swinney said. “He’s really good football player, it’s who we saw as a freshman. Last year was tough, but it made him better. He went back to the basics and wanted to become a better leader. There’s not many guys playing better football than him right now.”