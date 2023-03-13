CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball earned an at-large bid as a No. 1 seed into the 2023 National Invitation Tournament and will face Morehead State in Littlejohn Coliseum for the first round. The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 on ESPN+.

This will be Clemson’s 18th appearance in the NIT and the Tigers hold a 19-17 overall record in the event. Clemson has made the NIT Final Four three times, including the championship game twice.

General admission tickets are $15 and Clemson students get in for free with a valid ID. All tickets are on sale now at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clemson enters the NIT with a 23-10 record, including a record-breaking 14 wins in the ACC (14-6) during the regular season. The 14 victories were the most in program history, while the win percentage is third best.

Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) and PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) earned All-ACC postseason accolades when the regular season concluded. Tyson was named to the All-ACC First Team and Hall was named to the Third Team. Tyson also earned the prestigious ACC Skip Prosser Scholar Athlete Award – the second Tiger to receive it over the last three seasons (Aamir Simms, 2021).

The Tigers are led in scoring (15.5) and rebounding (9.5) by Hunter Tyson. He has 16 double-doubles this season – tied for fifth all-time for a single season in program history. He set career highs in points (31) and rebounds (15) in a win over NC State, while also twice earning ACC Player of the Week honors.

Tyson was named to the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Karl Malone Award Top 10 and the 2023 USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Award Midseason Watch List.

PJ Hall is the team’s second-leading scorer (15.4) and second-leading rebounder (5.6) this season. In ACC play he leads the team in scoring (17.6) and is second in rebounds (6.6). Hall is shooting 54.0 percent from the floor in league games, including 38.6 from three and 83.3 at the line.

He has totaled four double-doubles this season. He has totaled 24 double-digit scoring games, including 10 20-point games.

Lady Tigers selected for WNIT

CLEMSON — The 2022-23 season continues for Clemson women’s basketball, as the Tigers were selected for the 2023 Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).

The Tigers received an at-large berth into the WNIT after posting a 17-14 overall record and 7-11 record in the ACC. The Tigers, currently 58th in the NET rankings, earned wins over NCAA Tournament participants Florida State, Gardner-Webb, and ACC Tournament Champion and NCAA no. 1-seed Virginia Tech in route to their WNIT appearance.

Second-team All-ACC performer Amari Robinson leads the Tigers into the postseason, averaging 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. All-ACC Freshman Team member Ruby Whitehorn is third on the team in scoring at 9.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds per game. This will also be the final postseason appearance for Tiger senior Hannah Hank and graduate student Brie Perpignan.

This marks the third time in school history the Tigers have participated in the WNIT and second time in three seasons.

Monday’s selection is the eighth time in her head coaching career Amanda Butler has guided a team to a postseason WNIT appearance (Charlotte – 2005-’06, ’06-’07; Florida – 2007-’08, 2009-’10, 2010-’11, 2012-’13; Clemson, 2020-‘21) and is the third time in four available postseasons with Clemson she has taken the Tigers to a postseason tournament.