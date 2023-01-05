 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
CLEMSON BASKETBALL

CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers off to best ACC start since '96-97, beats Va. Tech

  • 0
Clemson Virginia Tech Basketball

Clemson's Ben Middlebrooks (10) drives past Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va.

 Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP

BLACKSBURG, Va. — PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each scored 13 points, Clemson made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last 26 seconds and the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) hasn't won its first four in conference play since the 1996-97 season. The Hokies have dropped three straight.

The Tigers' Joshua Beadle made the second of a two-shot foul following his miss on the first with seven seconds to go for a 68-65 advantage. The Hokies' Sean Pedulla failed to hit the rim on his 3-point attempt for the chance to tie it.

Grant Basile made four-straight foul shots in a 21-second span and the Hokies lead 58-57 with 5:44 remaining. Hall made a jumper about 90 seconds later and Clemson never trailed again.

Chase Hunter scored 12 points, Brevin Galloway 11 and reserve RJ Godfrey 10 on 4-for5 shooting for Clemson.

People are also reading…

Basile scored 17 points, Pedulla 14 and Darius Maddox and Justyn Mutts 11 apiece for the Hokies (11-4, 1-3).

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer does not see loss diminishing year

Clemson continues its road trip to face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News