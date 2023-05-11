CLEMSON -- The Tigers continue their road trip with their final three regular-season road games at Virginia Tech.

Clemson (32-17, 14-10 ACC) will travel to Blacksburg for a weekend series to take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech (29-16, 11-12 ACC). The series will begin at 4 p.m. Friday. The series will continue at 7 p.m. Saturday and finish at 3 p.m. Sunday at English Field. Fans will be able to view the games on the ACC Network Extra on Friday with the ACC Network carrying the Saturday and Sunday games. Clemson leads the series with the Hokies 49-26-2.

Starting for the Tigers will be LHP Ethan Darden on Friday, with RHP Austin Gordon taking the mound Saturday. LHP Caden Grice is set to start Sunday's afternoon match.

Clemson, who has an 11-5 road record, defeated No. 8 Coastal Carolina 13-6 on the road on Wednesday. The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .298 with a .451 slugging percentage, .394 on-base percentage and 70 steals.The pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

Virginia Tech, who has a 21-7 home record and is averaging 9.2 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach John Szefc. The Hokies defeated Liberty 14-1 on the road on Wednesday. They are hitting .302 and have a 5.25 ERA and .983 fielding percentage. Jack Hurley is hitting .342 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs, and Garrett Michel is batting .336 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs.