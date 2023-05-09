CLEMSON — The Tigers conclude the season series with No. 8 Coastal Carolina with a Wednesday night game in Conway. The Chantacliers (30-16) will take on Clemson (31-17) at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, at Springs Brooks Stadium, in Conway. Coverage will be available on ESPN+.

Starting pitcher for the Tigers will be LHP Tristan Smith. RHP Will Smith will take the mound for Coastal Carolina.

Clemson, who has a 10-5 road record, swept No. 22 Louisville in three home games last weekend and have won nine of its last 10 games. The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .298 with a .449 slugging percentage, .393 on-base percentage and 69 steals. The pitching staff has a 4.42 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975. Clemson totaled 15 hits in its 16-6 win over No. 17 Coastal Carolina in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 4, 2023.

Coastal Carolina, who has a 19-9 home record and is averaging 9.4 runs per game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Gary Gilmore. The Chanticleers won two of three games over App State last weekend. They are hitting .306 and have a 6.30 ERA and .970 fielding percentage. Payton Eeles is hitting .366 with 30 steals, Derek Bender leads the team in homers (14) and RBIs (65) and Teddy Sharkey has six saves.