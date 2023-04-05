CLEMSON - The Tigers travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday.

Clemson (17-13, 2-7 ACC) plan to take on the Seminoles of Florida State (12-16, 3-9 ACC) beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. The Tigers will then take the mound at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Clemson, who has a 2-3 road record, defeated No. 17 Coastal Carolina 16-6 in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .445 slugging percentage, .393 on-base percentage and 59 steals. The pitching staff has a 4.92 ERA, .266 opponents’ batting average and 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

Florida State, who has a 9-7 home record and is averaging 6.6 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Link Jarrett. Jacksonville won at the Seminoles 5-4 on Tuesday. They are hitting .283 and have a 5.53 ERA and .963 fielding percentage. Jaime Ferrer is hitting .370, James Tibbs III is batting .330 with nine homers and 26 RBIs and Colton Vincent is hitting .310.