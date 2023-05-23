The Tigers travel to the 49th ACC tournament as the No. 3 seed at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park.

It is the 13th time for the tournament in Durham after last being held there in 2019.

Clemson (39-17) will face Virginia Tech (30-21) at 7 p.m. Wednesday to begin tournament play. They then will face Boston College at 11 a.m. Friday afternoon. Both games will be available on the ACC Network.

Clemson leads the overall record with the Hokies 52-26-2, but Virginia Tech leads in the ACC tournament record 2-0 (2010-22).

Against Boston College, Clemson leads in overall record 44-11, but the War Eagles lead in ACC tournament record 1-0 (2019).

Clemson finished in second place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 20-10 league mark. Clemson, who has a 1-2 neutral record, swept North Carolina in three games at home last weekend.

The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .308 with a .465 slugging percentage, .401 on-base percentage and 84 steals. The pitching staff has a 4.39 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

Clemson has won 12 games in a row, 17 of its last 18 games and 22 of its last 25 games. The Tiger bullpen is 25-9 with a 4.06 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 268 strikeouts against 122 walks in 259.2 innings pitched.

The 2023 ACC tournament format has four three-team pools. The winner of each pool advances to a four-team, single-elimination tourney. The format, in its sixth tournament, features four three-team pools that guarantees the 12 teams play a minimum of two games.

Pool A is comprised of No. 1 seed Wake Forest, No. 8 seed Notre Dame and No. 12 seed Pittsburgh.

Pool B is comprised of No. 2 seed Virginia, No. 7 seed North Carolina and No. 11 seed Georgia Tech.

Pool C is comprised of No. 3 seed Clemson, No. 6 seed Boston College and No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.

Pool D is comprised of No. 4 seed Miami, No. 5 seed Duke and No. 9 seed NC State.

The winners of pools A and D play Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network and the winners of pools B and C play Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

The ACC Championship Game will be played Sunday at noon on ESPN2, and the winner of the game receives an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Tournament.