CLEMSON - The Tigers begin ACC play against Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. The game will be available to view on ACC Network Extra.

Duke (11-6, 1-2 ACC) and Clemson (11-6, 0-0 ACC) will open their series at 7 p.m. Friday, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, in Clemson. Clemson leads the series with an overall 130 wins with just 75 losses.

Pitching Friday afternoon for the Tigers will be RHP Austin Gordon; Duke will be led by LHP Jonathan Santucci.

Clemson, who has an 11-3 home record, defeated College of Charleston 4-3 at home on Tuesday. The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .447 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 42 steals.The pitching staff has a 4.14 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

Duke, who has yet to play a road game and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by 11th-year Head Coach Chris Pollard. The Blue Devils beat Presbyterian 15-2 at Fluor Field on Wednesday. They are hitting .298 and have a 2.57 ERA and .981 fielding percentage. Alex Mooney is hitting .375 with seven steals, Andrew Fischer is batting .370 and James Tallon has both of the team's saves.

Clemson's junior catcher Cooper Ingle has proven why he is one of the best hitters in the ACC, including with some power. He is hitting .348 with four homers, four doubles, 14 RBIs, 14 runs, a .392 on-base percentage and a steal in 16 games in 2023. He is hitting .441 with runners on base. He has thrown out four of the nine basestealers in 2023. He is riding an 11-game hitting streak, including going 10-for-18 (.556) with a homer, eight RBIs and six runs in the last four games.

The series will continue 3 p.m. Saturday with LHP Tristan Smith pitching for the Tigers and RHP Adam Bouchard on the mound for the Blue Devils. The series will conclude at at 1 p.m. Sunday with LHP Caden Grice on the mound with RHP Alex Gow pitching for Duke.