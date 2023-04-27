CLEMSON – Clemson baseball is looking for its fourth-consecutive ACC series victory as they travel to face 11th-ranked Boston College this weekend.

The Tigers (26-16, 9-9 ACC) have won five-straight conference games after sweeping NC State last weekend. Boston College (28-12, 12-9 ACC) swept North Carolina last weekend and defeated UMASS-Lowell 9-3 Wednesday.

Clemson leads the overall series 42-10 including a 20-4 record on the road. The Tigers are 8-4 on the road this season including six consecutive road wins, currently the longest streak by a Power Five conference team.

In their last four wins, Clemson has a .379 batting average with 42 runs and eight home runs. The Tigers are averaging seven runs per game and have stolen 63 bases.

Boston College is led by Barry Walsh who is batting .321 on the season. Cameron Leary and Joe Vetrano provide the power as Leary leads the team with 10 home runs and Vetrano is right behind him with nine.

Ethan Darden is scheduled to start for Clemson Friday. Austin Gordon is scheduled to pitch Saturday and Caden Grice is scheduled to pitch Sunday.

Friday’s opener begins a 5:30 p.m. with Saturday’s game beginning at 2 p.m. and the series finale scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. All games can be seen on ACC Network Extra or you can listen online at ClemsonTigers.com.