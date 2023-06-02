CLEMSON, S.C. --- The Tigers are playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 and hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2018.

Clemson, the No. 1 seed, opens the Clemson Regional by playing No. 4 seed Lipscomb (36-24) on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Clemson has won 16 games in a row. Its last loss was a 3-1 defeat in the second game of a doubleheader at No. 11 Boston College on April 28..

Starting pitcher for the Tigers will be RHP Austin Gordon while LHP Logan Van Treeck will take the mound for Lipscomb.

Clemson, overall, has a 24-10 home record, won the ACC Tournament title with a 4-0 record last week. The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs per game and hitting .308 with a .470 slugging percentage, .403 on-base percentage and 97 steals. The pitching staff has a 4.33 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 2.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .978.

Lipscomb, who has a 14-15 road record and is averaging 6.8 runs per game, is led by 17th-year Head Coach Jeff Forehand. The Bisons won the ASUN Conference Tourney title with a 3-2 record. They are hitting .257 and have a 5.06 ERA and .969 fielding percentage. Trace Willhoite is hitting .311 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs, Austin Kelly is batting .302 with 21 homers and Hayden Frank has four saves.

The winner of Clemson’s game plays the winner of the game between No. 2 seed Tennessee (38-19) and No. 3 seed Charlotte (34-26). The winner of the Clemson Regional plays the winner of the Auburn (Ala.) Regional from June 9-12.