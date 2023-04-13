CLEMSON -- The Tigers host Notre Dame in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium..

Notre Dame (17-13, 7-8 ACC) will travel to Clemson to play the Tigers (20-14, 4-8 ACC) in a 3-game series beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. The series will continue Saturday at 4 p.m. before wrapping up at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Friday's game will be available to view on the ACC Network. Saturday and Sunday will be shown on ACC Network Extra.

The Irish lead Tigers with an overall record when playing at Clemson, 7-6 (1994-21).

LHP Ethan Darden will get the start for the Tigers Friday with RHP Austin Gordon pitching Saturday afternoon. LHP Caden Grice will start Sunday.

Clemson, who has a 14-8 home record, defeated Georgia 8-1 on the road on Tuesday behind Billy Amick's two doubles and three-run homer. The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .438 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 59 steals. The pitching staff has a 4.58 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

Notre Dame, who has a 9-9 road record and is averaging 5.8 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Shawn Stiffler.The Fighting Irish fell at home to Michigan State 7-6 on Tuesday. They are hitting .228 and have a 4.59 ERA and .977 fielding percentage.

Clemson, In a pregame ceremony on Saturday, will retire former Head Coach Jack Leggett's number.