CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers will travel to Atlanta for their first ACC road series of the season against Georgia Tech.

Clemson will open the series against the Yellowjackets at 6 p.m. Friday; at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday, at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Clemson leads the series against Georgia Tech 119-114-3.

The Tigers will have RHP Austin Gordon starting Friday with LHP Tristan Smith starting Saturday. LHP Caden Grace will get the start on Sunday.

Clemson, who has a 1-1 road record, defeated Winthrop 8-5 at home on Tuesday and Kennesaw State 6-2 on the road on Wednesday. The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .443 slugging percentage, .396 on-base percentage and 51 steals. The pitching staff has a 4.48 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .970.

The game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra.